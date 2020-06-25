Community Service helps those in need

NEWBURYPORT – Volunteers from Community Service of Newburyport assembled bags of personal care items to share with the guests of the Among Friends Meal Program at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on June 12.
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced Community Service to temporarily close its office at 35 Summer St., the Make It Personal campaign is doing well and providing these bags of personal care items to those in need.
Community Service is a privately funded, 501(c)3 social service organization established in 1912. It provides economic support to children, individuals and families in need from Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
Community Service is serving clients remotely on a limited basis. For more information or to receive assistance, contact Community Service at 978-465-7562 or newburyportcommunityservice@gmail.com.
