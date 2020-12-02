NEWBURYPORT — The board of directors of Community Service of Newburyport Inc. recently hired Raymond Pillidge, a licensed social worker, as its new executive director, effective Nov. 2.
Pillidge is the first executive director in the 108-year history of the organization, which was founded by local women in 1912 to support families in need in Newburyport. Community Service provides economic assistance to individuals, families and children from Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury.
Pillidge comes to CSN from Boston University, where he is lecturing on social work. His academic career has involved education future social workers (previously serving at Boston College) and he also has worked many years with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, which included Newburyport in his catchment area.
According to a press release, Pillidge’s mission is to help CSN create an expanded strategy for the future, expanding local support programs, while partnering with agencies to support neighbors in need.
In the release, Pillidge said he was happy to “be joining a community based organization so committed to the wellbeing of the people that live here, with a board of exemplary people who want to expand our impact through innovation and collaboration with others.”
More information on Community Service of Newburyport can be found at www.communityserviceofnewburyport.com.
Because of restrictions during the pandemic, CSN has been serving clients remotely on a limited basis since late March. The organization is accepting new clients on a remote basis. Anyone interested in receiving support can call 978-465-7562 or email newburyportcommunityservice@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.