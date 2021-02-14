NEWBURYPORT – Community Service of Newburyport announced it has hired its first program administrator, Patty Freeman-Lynde.
Freeman-Lynde comes to CSN from a social work background, including working and leading organizations that addressed homelessness, hunger, and support for children and families, in Massachusetts and Georgia. Aside from her social work master's degree from the University of Georgia, she also has experience in technology and finance, and speaks Spanish and Russian.
Community Service recently hired Ray Pillidge as its first executive director.
CSN is accepting new clients, by working with them remotely. Anyone interested should call 978-465-7562 or email at newburyportcommunityservice@gmail.com.
