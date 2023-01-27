NEWBURYPORT — Community Service of Newburyport will host its Super Bowl drive-by collection for personal care items on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donations, including dish soap, sponges, liquid hand soap and paper towels, can be dropped off at the Community Service office at 35 Summer St. Volunteers will help unload donations.
Community Service is a privately funded nonprofit social service agency established in 1912 that serves children, individuals, seniors and families from Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury.
The organization’s Making It Personal campaign has provided personal care items to individuals and families for many years. Community Service relies on the generosity of the community to support its efforts.
To learn more about Community Service, visit its website at www.csn1912.org.
