NEWBURYPORT – Community Service of Newburyport, Inc. (CSN) is offering camp scholarships to its current clients for the summer of 2021. In the past, CSN only offered scholarships to the YWCA camp, but has expanded its offerings for this year.
Anyone who is a current client of CSN and would like information about camp scholarships, or who lives in Newbury, West Newbury or Newburyport and would like to schedule an intake, call 978-465-7562 or email r.pillidge@csn1912.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.