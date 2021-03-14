NEWBURYPORT — Community Service of Newburyport is offering camp scholarships to its current clients for this summer
In the past, Community Service only offered scholarships to the YWCA camp, but has expanded its offerings this year.
Anyone who is a current client and would like information about camp scholarships or who lives in Newbury, West Newbury or Newburyport and would like to schedule an intake, call 978-465-7562 or email r.pillidge@csn1912.org.
