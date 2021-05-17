NEWBURYPORT — Community Service of Newburyport Inc. is again offering camp scholarships to its current clients for this summer.
In the past, Community Service only offered scholarships to the YWCA camp, but has expanded offerings for this year.
Anyone who is a current client of Community Service of Newburyport and would like information about camp scholarships, or lives in Newbury, West Newbury or Newburyport and would like to schedule an intake, can call 978-465-7562 or email r.pillidge@csn1912.org.
