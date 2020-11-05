NEWBURYPORT — As in past years, Community Service of Newburyport Inc. will again provide holiday assistance to its clients in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Community Service will not collect and distribute wish list items this year. The organization will provide clients with gift cards so they can purchase holiday gifts for family members.
Community Service would appreciate the public’s assistance to help make the holidays brighter for others.
Gift cards can be mailed to Community Service of Newburyport at P.O. Box 843, Newburyport, MA 01950.
The gift cards, in any amount, can be to CVS, Marshall’s or Walmart, or help Community Service so it can purchase gift cards to give to clients or by donating online at www.communityserviceofnewburyport.com/donate.html or mailing a donation to the organization.
Donations must be sent by Nov. 25.
