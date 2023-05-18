NEWBURYPORT — Community Service of Newburyport is selling raffle tickets in an effort to help send children to camp this summer. CSN is affling seven prizes valued at $1,000 each to help fund what it calls "camperships."
Each prize contains two pieces of art created by local artists and gift cards from merchants in Greater Newburyport. Raffle tickets are one for $5 or three for $10 with all proceeds funding "camperships." Each ticket gives its owner seven chances to win. Please visit us at the CSN tent at Spring Fest on the Waterfront on June 3 and 4. Mayor Sean Reardon will draw the winning tickets at 4 p.m. on June 4.
Tickets can be purchased online here: communityserviceofnewburyport.rallyup.com/camp
With the public's support, CSN hopes to send over 30 children and youth from Newburyport, Newbury, and West Newbury to camp. For many decades, CSN has been fully funding "camperships" for children in need from those communities.
CSN would like to thank the following local artists and businesses for donating to the raffle:
Spellman Art and Illustration, Chris Robinson, Aniika Savage, Heather Karp, Karen Fitzgerald, Kris Munroe, Rosalie Cuticchia, Michelle Champion, Dorothy Aham, Mary Francis, Grace Daly, Christine Sanford, Vince Castellanet, Christine Molitor Johnson Fine Art, Affamata, Parker River Chiropractic & Wellness, Beach Plum Flower Shop, Quinn’s Canine Café, A Pleasant Shoppe, Henry Bear’s Park, Chococoa Baking Co. & Café, The Port Tavern, The Candy Man, Loretta Restaurant, The Deck, Starboard Galley Restaurant, Valerie’s Gallery, The Screening Room, The Grog, The Poynt Restaurant, Eunice James Fitness Studio, The Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Marnie Siemasko (A Hair Better).
CSN also extended gratitude to David Hall of The Tannery Marketplace, The West Newbury Food Mart, Shaw’s (Newburyport) and Tendercrop Farms in Newbury for allowing CSN to sell raffle tickets in front of their businesses.
