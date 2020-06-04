NEWBURYPORT — As efforts increase to reduce the amount of waste generated in the city, a survey has been developed to take the pulse of residents in terms of composting and how to expand that practice.
The survey is the work of the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards, or ACES, in support of the Waste Stream Task Force and the community’s Toward Zero Waste Program, according to ACES member Art Currier.
Among the topics posed in the 10-question survey are what kind of materials residents compost, why residents don’t compost, and whether they would support a paid curbside pickup composting program.
The objective is to develop an understanding of the opinions, interests and practices of residents. The information can then be considered in planning organic waste programs, Currier said.
“Responses to the questions below are very important to the overall composting program in our city. All responses and opinions are highly valued within this survey and will be confidential. We appreciate your time and effort to provide your important perspectives. Please submit by June 6,” the introduction to the survey reads.
In addition to improving the health of soil, there are a variety of other key benefits of compost and organics recycling that include the reduced need for pesticides and chemicals and a reduction in the methane emissions from landfills, according to the task force.
Newburyport’s energy and recycling manager, Molly Ettenborough, said the survey will be of great value as the city further develops its plans to reduce waste.
“There is a major need to effect positive changes given the steep increases forecast for solid and recyclable waste,” she said. “Composting can be good for our community on multiple levels as it has numerous health benefits.”
The survey co-coordinators are Newburyport High School students and ACES Youth Corps members Sam Cooper and Summer Noonan working with project co-leaders Stacey Macmillan and Sarah Hall.
Anyone with questions can contact Macmillan and Hall at acesnewburyport@gmail.com. The survey can be found at https://forms.gle/tgnjztnJBtpfyeZQ6.
