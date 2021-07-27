SALISBURY — Free concerts and carousel rides are among the many family-friendly offerings at Salisbury Beach.
There are many ways for residents and visitors to rediscover the beach this summer since many of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, according to the Salisbury Beach Partnership.
Children and adults can take a spin on the beach carousel at the Broadway Mall on Sundays through Thursdays from noon until 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 10 p.m. Tickets are $3 per ride, $10 for four rides and $20 for eight rides.
The Salisbury Beach Partnership is also offering its free Saturday night band concerts on the beachfront stage with The Fleetwood Mac tribute band Silver Springs playing on July 31; All That '90s on Aug. 7; Scott Brown and The Diplomats on Aug. 14; a Beach Boys musical tribute, All Summer Long, on Aug. 21; The B Street Bombers on Aug. 28; and the Kenny Chesney tribute band No Shoes Nation on Sept. 4.
The traditional Saturday night firework shows have been canceled because of a lack of resources but a free DJ dance party will be held on the beachfront stage each Friday this summer from 7:15 to 10 p.m.
The Salisbury Beach Partnership website: https://mysalisburybeach.com/.
