Concerts, festivals back at Newburyport Brewing Co.

NEWBURYPORT — Concert and festival season is back at Newburyport Brewing Co. and co-founders Chris Webb and Bill Fisher could not be happier to bring back daylong events filled with music, family-friendly activities, food and, of course, beer.
Like other businesses, the company has dealt with challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and a half. When restaurants and bars shuttered, the brewery took a hit, as much of its beer is sold through those establishments.
On the other hand, liquor store sales of their brews increased because many people were buying beer there since they could not go to restaurants and bars.
Now that most establishments are open again, the brewery is getting back into the swing of things. Its tasting room and beer garden are open and live music is back Wednesday through Sunday.
“It’s a big part of our brand,” Webb said, noting that he and Fisher are musicians and believe music is essential to their business.
The city allowed the brewery to expand its beer garden to allow for more social distancing. Webb and Fisher fenced off the whole front area of the brewery and the beer garden, including the front parking lot and grass, to make room for a tent and stage for the upcoming concerts and festivals.
Webb highlighted three festivals and two concerts on the calendar:
On Friday, The Samples, an iconic 1990s rock band from Colorado, will take the stage about 7 p.m. The band features frontman Sean Kelly, who is the only remaining original member. A few hundred tickets have already been sold.
“A lot of us 40- or 50-year-olds are psyched to see them and their touring act,” Webb said.
Opening for The Samples is Michael Bernier and Free Friends at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door.
On Saturday, the brewery will host Reggae Fest from noon to 9 p.m. featuring JahRiffe & Jah-N-I Roots Movement, Dis-N-Dat and Redemption. Tickets are $10.
On Aug. 28, singer-songwriter Shawn Mullins, who is best known for his 1998 Grammy-nominated and Top 50 hit, “Lullaby,” will take the stage in the evening. Acoustic rocker Steve Webb will open the show at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
On Sept. 11, the all-day Funk and Jam Out Festival returns with a variety of music, food and activities.
On Oct. 16, the brewery will host WE=NBPT, a festival celebrating Newburyport’s food, music and art. The event will feature at least 10 Newburyport-based bands, a variety of community artists selling their paintings and crafts, as well as food from a mix of local restaurants. Tickets are $10.
All events will feature food from local establishments such as Metzy’s Taqueria Food Truck, Justine’s Baked Goods and Anchor’s Aweigh, the Anchor Pizza food truck. There will also be temporary tattoos for children. The events are open to all ages.
Newburyport Brewing Co. will offer a variety of beers to its 21-plus crowd, including two summer specials.
Lighthaus is a lemon-lime Gose, which has almost a margarita flavor to it, “if a margarita was a beer,” Webb said.
Newberry Blue is an unfiltered ale brewed with highbush blueberries that Webb describes as “really sour” and “refreshing.”
Both beers will be available on draft and in to-go cans for all of the concerts and festivals.
To learn more, visit www.nbptbrewing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.