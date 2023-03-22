NEWBURYPORT — After a lengthy delay related to COVID-19, the Firehouse Center for the Arts will host regularly scheduled concerts and other music events starting next month.
“This is the first time since the pandemic that we have been able to offer as much music as we have in the past, heading into this spring and summer we have eight or nine acts to accompany the shows we do,” said Executive Director John Moynihan.
There will no longer be any restrictions on the number of events for the first time since the pandemic began in March 2020, he added.
April concerts will kick off Saturday, April 1, with New Orleans-style jazz group Soggy Po’ Boys followed by rock musician Will Dailey on Friday, April 7, and blues group Butcher, Baglio and Estes on Saturday, April 8.
Moynihan said a new concert series called the “living room series” will be announced later in April.
“For the ‘living room series,’ that’s a program I’ve been looking to get started for a few years, these are big-name artists who usually don’t play a venue of our size,” he said.
Noting that tickets for this series will likely sell out quickly, Moynihan said Firehouse members will be able to purchase tickets for three days in advance of the general public sale. There will be a concert in the summer and another in the fall.
Moynihan said that when he started at the Firehouse in 2017, his goal was for people to be able to find something to do on the weekends.
“We have a lot going on at the Firehouse, we are back to where we had been pre-COVID to ensure that there is rarely a weekend where something isn’t going on,” he said.
The Firehouse also recently began a community collaboration program, which will be held for four weeks in two different slots each year, and will give local production companies the opportunity to come to the Firehouse to produce their own shows.
The Firehouse will cover 50% of the funding for shows, with a cap at $5,000, and producers will be able to use the stage for their productions.
“It will work in such a way that they don’t have to take on the burden of producing their show by themselves and gives the chance for us to educate producers and promoters,” Moynihan said.
The first show of the program will be in April with two one-act plays, “Trifles” and “Escaped Alone,” both showcasing on Friday, April 14.
Moynihan added that “we are grateful to the community for all the support in what we’re trying to do here.”
More information on concerts, shows, comedy acts and more can be found on the Firehouse website, www.firehouse.org.
The Firehouse is at 1 Market Square in Newburyport.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
