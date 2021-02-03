Confusion, frustration plague rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

AMESBURY — Phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan went into effect Monday, but so far only one local pharmacy is involved in the rollout.
The pharmacy at the Super Stop & Shop in the Carriagetown Marketplace in Amesbury is the only Massachusetts location northeast of DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Danvers to offer a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a state website.
Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, who is also the interim health director, confirmed last week that Amesbury High School and Dr. John C. Page School in West Newbury will be used as mass vaccination sites as soon as this week. Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout includes people 75 and older and employees in education, transit and food service.
"Each individual pharmacy needs to apply to the state to be a site," Berkenbush said. "Stop & Shop in Amesbury applied and became a site. You can call there and make an appointment and I think they are taking eight vaccinations a day. That is how it is working right now."
The Amesbury location has been administering more than eight doses of the vaccine a day, according to a Stop & Shop spokeswoman. But since the state has the ultimate say on how many doses are made available, the spokeswoman would not elaborate on how many people can be seen each day.
Qualified Stop & Shop customers have been asked to refrain from calling the store and will instead need to make an online appointment through the chain's vaccine scheduling system at https://stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy.
But Helen Pinsky, 84, said she has had no luck making an online appointment through Stop & Shop.
"I can sort of manage but I'm not super fast, that was one of the problems," Pinsky said.
The longtime Newburyport resident broke her hip in September and is not as mobile as she used to be. She has two daughters on call in New Hampshire but, so far, no one has had any luck in getting a vaccination appointment.
"It's like waiting for nothing," Pinsky said. "I am desperate to see my friends and family. It has been a long, long time sitting here in my four walls. I have asked my doctor and everybody at the hospital where I do my physical therapy after my surgery. I have asked everyone you could possibly think of."
Walgreens at 68 S. Main St. and Trinity EMS at 7 Stuart St. in Haverhill, and Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Bradford are also offering the vaccine, but Pinsky said she had no luck with those outlets, either.
"I had one friend who tried getting on and making an appointment, even at 3 in the morning," Pinsky said. "There is absolutely nothing."
Pinsky has also had friends and family members trying to book her an online appointment at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Danvers.
"We did have some luck recently where we got a 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. time on a Sunday," Pinsky said. "But by the time we finished the application, it was all gone."
Pinsky also reached out on Monday to state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.
"They are telling me they can't do anything but they are putting me in a call queue, whatever that is, that the governor has come up with," Pinsky said. "He understands that older people can't function as well on the computer as younger people. So that really is my hope right now, that somebody will call today or tomorrow or whenever."
Pinsky should hear from someone this week, Kelcourse said.
"If she is not scheduled within the next 72 hours, the Baker/Polito administration has instructed us to get in touch with them and assist in making that appointment possible," Kelcourse said. "If she doesn't hear from anybody in the next 72 hours, she should contact us back and we will assist her in making that appointment."
Kelcourse said anyone in Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury who is eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 2 can contact his office at 978-465-1777 or call him on his cell phone at 978-590-7673.
"The Baker/Polito administration been very proactive about this. They have made improvements to the website and we are directing people to it," he said. "But if people have problems, say they are elderly or don't have online access, we will assist them in getting them on the list and scheduled to get a vaccination."
