NEWBURYOPRT — Congregation Ahavas Achim continues its commitment to partner with greater Newburyport’s community organizations by supporting their outreach programs.
Once again, CAA’s Chesed (lovingkindness) Committee is supporting Pettengill House’s Operation Backpack program. The program’s goal is to ensure that every student Pre-K through Grade 12 can be ready to learn on the first day of the new school year. Visit pettengillhouse.org/operation-backpack.aspx for a list of school supplies that are needed.
School supplies, new items only please, will be collected at CAA on July 29 and 30, and again on Aug. 5 and 6. A collection bin will be outside CAA’s front door on the corner of Washington and Olive streets.
