NEWBURYPORT — Congregation Ahavas Achim will host a personal care items drive to benefit Community Service of Newburyport throughout Chanukah, from Dec. 18-26.
Specific items requested are: single toothbrushes, toothpaste, small packages of toilet paper (one to four rolls) and small bottles of laundry detergent.
Items can be dropped off in the bin outside the building at 53.5 Washington St. (corner of Olive and Washington streets) or during CAA’s nightly menorah lighting in Market Square at 5:30.
