NEWBURYPORT — Congregation Ahavas Achim at 53½ Washington St. will host an open house Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m., the first of two celebrations to mark the synagogue’s 125th anniversary in this Essex County community.
A tour of the 157-year-old building will be given, along with a slideshow of photos and a timeline of the city’s Jewish community dating back to 1896. Congregational Leader Alex Matthews will host a question-and-answer forum, ready to answer any questions asked about Judaism.
Planning for the congregation’s anniversary includes a program June 12 at 4 p.m. titled “Reflections on 125 Years of Rich Jewish History in Newburyport.”
This program will include the presentation of a proclamation by Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon to mark the congregation’s quasquicentennial anniversary. City and other elected leaders are expected to attend. The community as a whole is invited to this event, which will be in person and livestreamed.
Playwright Anna Smulowitz, author of “Terezin, Children of the Holocaust,” will moderate a discussion of the congregation’s history. Joel Grossman, a longtime CAA member and past board president, will also lead the forum.
On Monday morning, the coolness of the building’s interior was evident as Matthews, board President Debbie Pourati and congregation secretary Sheryl (Fram) Blair meet to discuss the event Sunday.
“I want people to get an idea of what the symbolism is,” Matthews said. “It would be wonderful to share that knowledge and experience.”
Sharing that knowledge and experience of the Jewish faith, especially in Newburyport, comes after a two-year pandemic as Matthews led the congregation in virtual services. It was a lonely experience, unexpected, and a bit disconcerting, he said, to be standing in a smaller room, speaking into a computer webcam.
Upstairs, the building’s earlier life as a Methodist church is apparent. Rows of white and brown wooden pews fill the large space. Special ceremonies such as bat and bar mitzvahs, and programs requiring room for many people are held here, such as interfaith programs.
The sanctuary space is also used on Sundays by an Amesbury faith group, Unity on the River.
The room from which Matthews led the virtual services is a more intimate space, with a few rows of armchairs encircling the bookcase-lined room.
As life in its spiritual, worship, cultural and social forms resumes, carefully still as COVID-19 waxes and wanes, the open house also marks a return to being in a community with neighbors and visitors to the synagogue.
On the walls outside the smaller room are large, heavy plaques bearing the list of congregation members who fought for the U.S. during World Wars I and II. Other mementos hang nearby.
Blair, who has lived in Newburyport for 70 years, said the names are part of the city’s history. And, of her family.
“For me, these were the family names that I grew up with in Newburyport,” she said, reciting a few and noting their business connection to the city in an earlier time.
Opposite this wall is a framed document under glass of the papers that signify ownership of the building by Congregation Ahavas Achim so many years ago. Matthews said “Ahavas Achim” means “brotherly love.” How that name was chosen is unknown at this time.
Membership in the congregation is 100 families, and is growing, Pourati said. “We draw from the whole area of Greater Newburyport and southern New Hampshire,” she said.
To register for the June 12 event, go to https://caa-history.eventbrite.com. Or, email CAA125@caa-newburyport.org or call 978-255-3144 and leave a message. Registration is requested.
As the city, state and nation return to more in-person activities, Matthews said the insights learned from the Zoom online platform taught him what about the Jewish faith endures and new ways to hold traditional worship services. Pourati and Blair agreed.
“Seeing and helping people see how flexible Jewish practice is” proved to be an eye-opening experience.
The closing celebration of the congregation’s 125th anniversary will be Aug. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Loretta restaurant. The restaurant is at 15 Pleasant St., Newburyport.
Now, with the Sunday and June programs, and a meal at a popular eatery, the hope that more people can learn about this part of Newburyport’s history is a goal.
Lisa D. Connell is the editor of The Daily News of Newburyport.
