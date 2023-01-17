NEWBURYPORT — The story of one family's escape from Nazi-occupied Europe will play out at Rupert A. Nock Middle School next Thursday night when the city's Human Rights Commission and Congregation Ahavas Achim present the documentary "Dancing on a Volcano."
The movie, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., tells the story of Polish native Nadja Hamerman, who worked with the Viennese underground to free her father who had been arrested by the Nazis and helped to get him, her mother and two of her three sisters visas to Trinidad.
Hamerman then returned to Paris, where she met a Chilean general who helped a third sister and her son escape Vienna. Hamerman also assisted him in providing visas and false documents for more than 100 other Jewish and non-Jewish refugees fleeing from Gestapo roundups.
Assuming the alias Juana Merino, Hamerman left France for Portugal and eventually New York, where she would meet her husband and became well-known as a fashion illustrator who worked for The New York Times, Vogue, Clairol and Revlon.
Hamerman's son, Jesse Kalfel, lives in West Newbury and said it's important for people to hear stories about others who experienced genocidal brutality as a reminder that it can happen again.
"This has happened to the Armenians, it happened to the Indigenous people of this country and it's still happening, all around the world. I think this is just a historical reminder of what people are capable of," he said.
Kalfel added that his mother's story is an inspiration to many.
"If you see racism, or any kind of abuse, and you say nothing, then you are implicit in doing nothing. Here, you had this woman with great courage that was able to do so much with this amazing Chilean general who risked his career and his life to help people. That's something that I think appeals to what they call the 'better angels' in ourselves," he said.
Kalfel said the movie is meant for high school-aged and above audiences and added, "It's not really meant for younger people."
Steve Matthews, the father of Congregation Ahavas Achim leader Alex Matthews, said the free screening was timed to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day a day later on Jan. 27.
"This is one of those days that people use as a time of remembrance and not to forget what happened. (Jan. 27, 1945) was the day when the Russians liberated Auschwitz (a concentration camp) and the congregation thinks it's important to remember this period of history, especially during these times," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.