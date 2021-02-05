Congregation Ahavas Achim to host Valentine's event

NEWBURYPORT — Congregation Ahavas Achim will host a special virtual Valentine's Day concert featuring local folk duo The Lied To's on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The event is part of an ongoing series called the Old-New Coffeehouse, which was created by Newburyport resident and one half of The Lied To's, Susan Levine, and the congregation's former rabbi, Ben Resnick, as a way to bring people together through music.
Although the name Old-New Coffeehouse has its origins in Jewish tradition, it has a special meaning this year because the event is shifting from an in-person experience to an online format. In that sense, the old becomes new as the tradition continues as part of the congregation's efforts to bridge cultures and bring the Greater Newburyport community together.
The Old-New Coffeehouse was about to present its fourth concert March 15 when everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now, the need for connection is more important than ever," Levine, who is also a music therapist, said in a statement.
"Music has the unique power to bring people together and foster a sense of community," she added. "That has been the mission of the coffeehouse, and we are grateful that the congregation reached out to us to get it going again."
"One of the biggest challenges of Zoom programming is incorporating more voices," Congregational Leader Alex Matthew said. "I'm excited for people to use this coffeehouse to let us hear their voices; to break out of their little Zoom box and share some joy and expression during a time when coming together and connecting means so much."
The Lied To's is made up of Levine and Doug Kwartler. Their CD, "The Lesser of Two Evils," received universal praise for its instrumentation, harmonies and songwriting.
In addition to a 30-minute performance by The Lied To's, other performers will have the opportunity to participate in an open mic session. To sign up for the open mic, visit: http://www.liedtomusic.com/oldnew.
To register and receive the Zoom link for the event, visit: www.caa-newburyport.org/form/coffeehouse.html. There is a suggested donation of $10.
