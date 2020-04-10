NEWBURYPORT — With Easter coming Sunday and this week marking the beginning of Passover, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing several houses of worship to use digital alternatives to celebrate with their members.
Several local churches are offering online services Sunday morning to celebrate Easter, which is usually one of their busiest days of the year.
Hope Community Church, located on Hale Street, will host a livestreamed Easter Sunday service on its Facebook page at 10 a.m., which Brad Gardner, the church’s pastor of operations, said will be led by a skeleton crew of church faculty.
“Like a lot of people, we are being forced to reinvent ourselves,” Gardner said. “We’ve had some good engagement and we’re satisfied.”
Alex Matthews, congregational leader for Congregation Ahavas Achim synagogue on Washington Street, said that on Thursday night, he planned on leading the local Jewish community in observing Passover — which began Wednesday and runs through April 16 — through a digital community Seder via the online conferencing platform Zoom.
While the annual Seder, which is a Jewish ritual service and ceremonial dinner, is usually held at the synagogue, Matthews said he hopes it will adapt well to take place remotely in congregation members’ homes.
“I’m optimistic,” Matthews said Thursday afternoon. “I’m not going to be able to take it and move it online exactly as it would be, but it will definitely be a positive and rewarding experience for those who tune in.”
Matthews added that while celebrating traditions in person at the synagogue would be preferable, he believes there are positive aspects to the COVID-19 shutdown and digital worship services, including that local homebound congregation members are able to participate easily.
“There is a lot of stress about what’s going on in the world,” Matthews said. “Passover can be a stressful time because you’re hosting and there’s a lot of food to cook, and there’s some sadness about missing that interaction, but it gives a lot of people the opportunity to tune out that side noise and focus on the meaning of the holiday and our health. There’s a lot of things that feel like losses, but it also helps refocus on appreciation and opportunities.”
Matthews will also lead a service April 16 for the final day of Passover.
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church will host an online traditional Easter service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday titled “Together We Rise” and led by the Rev. Rebecca Bryan. The service will include traditional Easter hymns and celebratory organ music. It is available to the public.
Bryan said while the COVID-19 pandemic has made this year’s Easter “unusual,” it gives people from beyond the area the chance to connect with the church and participate in its services.
“We want to make sure that anyone anywhere that doesn’t have access to their church online can watch, we’re getting people from across the country,” Bryan said. “I think it’s like nothing people have experienced in our lifetimes, but it’s been amazing seeing the personal connections that are happening online. It’s a poignant time.”
The First Religious Society's livestream may be accessed through its website, www.frsuu.org, or through its YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/FRSyoutube.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., will also host an online Easter service on Sunday at 9 a.m. via its YouTube channel.
To view St. Paul’s Church’s livestream on Sunday, visit www.youtube.com/channel/UCDTqVtP6H5w5BRgflT2nq_Q.
Parishioners may also listen by phone by calling 646-558-8656. After receiving a prompt to enter a Meeting ID, parishioners should enter 200108321 followed by the # key.
Old South Presbyterian Church will also host a livestreamed service on Sunday at 10 a.m. on its YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxtDcIBOQWoh_6y_gucUYPg?view_as=subscriber.
Holy Redeemer and Immaculate Conception Collaborative Parishes will hold a digital Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m., livestreamed from St. James Chapel. It will be viewable live via Facebook: www.facebook.com/hriccatholic.
To view Hope Community Church’s livestream on Sunday, visit https://www.facebook.com/HopeNewburyport/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.