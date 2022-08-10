NEWBURYPORT — Although he may have had to deal with some muggy weather Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton got an up close and personal look at Phase 2 of the city’s planned $5.3 million waterfront bulkhead repair project.
The 45-year-old bulkhead serves as critical infrastructure between the waterfront and the Merrimack River, while also providing structural support for the boardwalk in Market Landing Park.
Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2014 and included repairs to the docks on the west side of the waterfront and the fish pier on the east side.
The second phase would repair or replace corroding anchor bolts and breaking steel mooring piles, raise the concrete cap to address sea level rise, and include a contingency.
The city is preparing to go out to bid on Phase 2 after receiving a $1.3 million grant from the state Seaport Economic Council in late July.
The federal Economic Development Administration has awarded Newburyport $1.75 million for Phase 2 and Moulton secured $2.25 million in fiscal 2022 Community Project Funding.
The Salem Democrat made the trip to Market Landing Park on Tuesday afternoon to get a better look at the bulkhead along with Mayor Sean Reardon and city Senior Project Manager Geordie Vining. Earlier in the day, Moulton visited Gloucester.
The congressman said he wanted to see how the federal money would be spent.
“This was not only a lot of work to get the money to the district but a very competitive process to decide which projects this would go to,” he said. “This was one of the projects that rose to the top of the heap. We think it will have a huge impact on economic development and the community here in Newburyport.”
Vining and Reardon had given Moulton a look at the city’s plans for the bulkhead repair project before heading to the waterfront.
Vining said the repair project would improve basic infrastructure in the city.
“It supports everything else down here at the central waterfront. It may not be on a lot of people’s radars because they don’t necessarily see the bulkhead. But, without the bulkhead, you don’t have a boardwalk or a park,” he said.
Moulton said he was impressed with some of the project’s technology.
“They are going to essentially put an epoxy wall in front of the existing steel wall. You are still taking advantage of the existing infrastructure but you are protecting it for many decades to come,” he said.
Reardon said the city continues to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which still needs to approve spending of the $2.25 million. He hopes to perform a site walk with FEMA representatives by the end of the month.
“There are a lot of hoops that the city has to jump through to secure the funding and we’re going through the same process with the $1.8 million (Economic Development Administration) grant that we just acquired,” the mayor said. “So, we’re going to keep moving forward with the process and hopefully, we’re going to get ready to get on this as soon as we can.”
Moulton added that he is also a fan of the city’s $11 million Market Landing Park construction/expansion project, which he got a look at Tuesday.
“I love the design that was presented and I think it is going to be a huge step forward for the city,” he said.
The mayor said he appreciated Moulton’s visit.
“This wasn’t a project that was really on my radar during the campaign (last year),” Reardon said. “It just wasn’t talked about enough but it is so vital to our waterfront, especially with this Waterfront Park expansion that we are doing. We are grateful that we have this money and we are able to move forward and pursue these other grants, so we are really in a fantastic position to get this work done as soon as we can.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
