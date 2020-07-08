AMESBURY — One person is in custody and another on the run after local police responded to a car crash about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday off Kimball Road.
When police arrived, witnesses told officers that two men ran from the scene. K-9 Officer Thomas Nichols and his partner, Achilles, was one of six officers who responded. After a search, one of two men seen fleeing was arrested.
William Nazario, 18, of Wayland St., Hartford, Conn., was identified about 9:30 a.m. after police ran his fingerprints through a law enforcement database. Nazario refused to cooperate for hours and would not reveal the name of the person who had been with him.
Police charged Nazario with nine offenses: four counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle, interfering with a police dog, motor vehicle larceny, using a motor vehicle without authority, operating a motor vehicle to endanger and resisting arrest.
Nazario is expected to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court in the near future, according to police.
Police first learned of the crash while on Tallowood Lane talking to residents who said their cars had been burglarized. Police responded to Kimball Lane and saw a Toyota Highlander that left the road.
They determined the damaged car was the same one Tallowood Lane residents spotted about the same time as the break-ins, according to Amesbury Deputy Chief Craig Bailey.
"It didn't take long to put two and two together," he said.
Bailey said the two men stole nothing of significant value but grabbed loose change and clothing from the vehicles on Tallowood Lane.
"One hundred percent, lock your cars at night," Bailey said, adding that Tallowood Lane residents were randomly targeted.
Amesbury police are still investigating the incident.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.