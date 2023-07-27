NEWBURYPORT — While several new faces have gotten the itch to participate in local government, an old hand is contemplating a potential return to the City Council.
Former Councilor at large Barry Connell confirmed that he amassed enough signatures to have his name placed on the ballot for the soon-to-be vacant Ward 4 spot. The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace announced earlier this month she will not run for reelection.
Connell served 18 years on the council before stepping down early last year and pointed to a recent column Mayor Sean Reardon sent to The Daily News, calling for more people to run for open City Council seats as a reason for throwing his hat in the ring again.
“This wasn’t something I anticipated or hoped for and I was enjoying the fact that I can push my cart down the aisle at Market Basket without being stopped every few minutes,” he said. “But every race should be contested, in every ward.
Connell joins former Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman as those seeking a return to the council this fall. Eigerman is running an at-large campaign.
Connell said he believes it’s long past time for the city to have decided what to do with the former Brown School property.
“I used to live across the street from the school and I think people should think about what it would be if we had a dozen or 14 units of housing there,” he said. “There are alternatives that we can pursue and would have an insignificant effect on the neighborhood. But we really have to get moving on this because, the longer we wait, the more it’s going to cost us as the building continues to deteriorate.”
Connell, a former teacher, said he would also like to see a new home for Newburyport Youth Services built at 59 Low St. but is concerned about calls from the conservative Citizens for Responsible Education Facebook group to keep books such as “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson out of some school libraries.
“Some residents think they should have the ability to control and censure the decisions of professional educators and librarians over what people can read and what they can’t,” he said. “I cannot tell you how strongly I oppose that.”
Connell’s comment about the group comes weeks after CRE clerk Lyndi Lamphier of High Street pulled papers to run for the School Committee.
Connell could have competition in Benjamin Harman of High Street and Farrell Street resident Sean McDonald, who have also pulled papers to run in Ward 4. Neither Harman nor McDonald were available for comment Wednesday.
Connell said he is glad to see another pair of potential candidates for the Ward 4 council seat.
“Our council works best when we have balance between experience and new blood,” he said.
Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand also appears not to be running for reelection in her ward this year, but may instead be running at large.
Three potential successors – Boardman Street resident Jared Hubbard, Cutters Court resident Heath Granas and Megan Desautels of Merrimac Street – have all taken out nomination papers to succeed Shand.
Hubbard has been a vocal advocate for building a new home for Newburyport Youth Services at 59 Low St. and said he is running for the City Council to help build a better city for his three children.
Affordable housing is another big issue for Hubbard.
“This can be a place where generations can stay and live and is not just a playground for the rich,” he said. “I’d also like to see more investment in Cushing Park, which sits right at the heart of Ward 3. It always seems to be far down on the list and I’d really love to see some investment put in there to improve that park and make it better for all the city’s residents.”
Desautels served as a legislative aide for former Republican state Rep. Lenny Mirra and said she’s interested in running for the council because Ward 3 residents deserve a vigorous debate this year.
“I’ve lived in Newburyport my whole life and I figured I’d try it and we’d have a good race,” she said.
Desautels said she is concerned about combined sewage overflows being discharged into the Merrimack River from upstream and wants to find a home for NYS as well.
“I utilized Youth Services when I was growing up and I saw how it directly impacted youth and how important that was,” she said. “I would love to advocate for them more. I’m also interested in affordable housing. I’m thankful that I haven’t gotten priced out of Newburyport. But that is a very tangible reality for a lot of people my age and even people who have grown up here their whole lives.”
Granas said he met with Shand before deciding to run and he would like to see a fenced-in dog park in the city.
“I’ve been gathering signatures and knocking on doors and everyone is talking about getting a fenced-in dog park,” he said. “We have dog-friendly areas but we don’t have fenced-in areas and this is really the No. 1 issue for a lot of people.”
Granas added that he believes he’s the only openly gay potential candidate for City Council this year and he would also like to see NYS in a new home on Low Street.
“I feel like we’re dragging our feet on this. We need to come up with a solution, fund it and get it built, instead of spending years and years talking about it,” he said. “I also think the council needs to continue to look at the former Brown School and make some decisions there.”
Prospective candidates must have their nomination papers signed by at least 50 registered city voters and filed by Aug.1 to have their name appear on the ballot. A preliminary election would be held Sept. 19 if more than two candidates are certified to run for a ward council seat.
