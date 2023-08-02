NEWBURYPORT — Former at-large Councilor Barry Connell’s attempt to rejoin the council as its Ward 4 representative ended before it began after announcing late last week he was withdrawing from the race.
Connell’s decision leaves four candidates seeking to succeed Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace. Wallace announced last month she wouldn’t be running for another two-year term in the Nov. 7 municipal election.
Connell served 18 years as an at-large city councilor and was the first Ward 4 candidate council to have his nomination papers certified. Satisfied there would be a robust race, Connell informed the city clerk’s office on Friday he was ending his campaign.
“I feel like we will have good representation and I don’t have to muddy the waters,” he said. “I feel comfortable that the ward will be well-represented by one of these conscientious people and that’s the way it should be. I’m glad that there’s more than one candidate and I’m not one of them.”
Despite Connell ejecting himself from the race, the city will be holding a preliminary election on Sept. 19 to whittle the remaining candidates to two.
The race to succeed Wallace began slowly but quickly ballooned to five potential candidates after Mayor Sean Reardon wrote a column for The Daily News encouraging residents to run for open council seats. With Connell gone, candidates still in the running are Jefferson Court resident Nancy Caswell, Merrimac Street resident David Lanphear, High Street resident Benjamin Harman and Sean McDonald of Farrell Street.
Wallace said she’s happy to see so many good candidates running for her seat.
“I think it’s incredibly exciting,” she said. “Ward 4 residents are extremely engaged. I have gotten even more emails, questions and requests ever since I announced I wouldn’t be running again. So this is a great thing and a preliminary election will really get the issues out there.”
Connell said his 18 years on the City Council have left him with a great sense of pride and accomplishment.
“Bricks and mortar kind of mark things in my mind,” he said. “Whether it is the library or the high school or all of the others schools that have been rebuilt or the Senior/Community Center, those things endure. You drive by them and you can say, ‘Yeah, I had a hand in that and I’m proud of it.’”
Connell said he still wants to see a new home built for Newburyport Youth Services at 59 Low St., and remains keen to see the city find a new use for the former Brown School property.
“Youth Services really needs a home and we have a wonderful location on Low Street,” he said. “I also think some kind of housing at the Brown School would be terrific, with elder housing the best. That would be my choice.”
Connell thanked the people he said encouraged him to run again and those who were kind enough to sign his nomination papers.
“I hope I have contributed to the growth and success that Newburyport has had over the past couple of decades, in some degree. But I’ve done what I can do,” he said. “Although I care very much about where we’re going and what’s next, it’s just time for someone else.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
