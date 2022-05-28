NEWBURYPORT — Local attorney Grace Gonzalez Connolly was the recipient of the 2022 Edward G. Molin Community Service Award at the 2022 annual meeting of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry held recently at Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury. More than 250 local business owners and employees attended.
The Molin Award was established in 2004 and given annually to a greater Newburyport person, not necessarily a Chamber member, who has contributed personally to the business community and community at large over an extended period of time; has displayed a consistent and tangible effort and involvement to improve the community; and exhibits strong leadership. It is tradition to keep the identity of the recipient a secret until its presentation.
Molin, a former mayor, City Councilor, School Committee member and business owner, was the first recipient of the award; the award name was then changed to honor the later philanthropist who helped so many in the greater Newburyport community.
“Ed came to Newburyport in the 1970s looking for a place to move his business and his family: lucky for us he never left,” said Molin Committee chairwoman Mary Anne Clancy in relaying to the crowd the meaning behind the award. “He worked passionately to improve so many areas of our community — the public library, YWCA, Boys & Girls Club, the Red Cross and of course our schools.” In the late 1990s, Molin established the Molin Award for Excellence in the public schools to honor distinction in teaching. The award is given to teachers at each school level and is still presented at a district-wide assembly of teachers on the last day of the school year.
Molin Award presenter and Interlocks Salon & Day Spa owner Ginny Eramo listed Connolly’s extensive community and professional involvement since she moved to Newburyport back in 1984 with her husband Jim, a Newburyport native. The couple raised three grown daughters and are partners in their law firm Connolly & Connolly. Additionally, Grace was active in more than a dozen local organizations and non-profits including the Newburyport Education Foundation, Rotary, the Chamber, the Firehouse Center for the Arts and Anna Jaques Hospital. Connolly currently is the chair of the Board at Anna Jaques, the first woman in the 138-year history of the hospital to serve in that capacity.
But what is not on Connolly’s resume, said Eramo, is the vast amount of pro bono work that she has done over the years. “I would guess that Grace has rewritten more non-profit bylaws and articles of organization that she can count,” said Eramo. “Her leadership skills, strategic thinking, and sound judgement are highly regarded by everyone who has been fortunate enough to work with her.”
Earlier in the meeting, Massachusetts Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta delivered the keynote address, talking about the dire need to support and replenish the current workforce with training, housing and childcare and citing a number of programs the state has to support businesses in this regard.
The Chamber membership also elected five new board members and a slate of officers to be led by incoming board chairwoman Rebecca Fortado, branch manager at Salem Five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.