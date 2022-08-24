NEWBURYPORT — Construction of a new West End fire station is expected to begin next spring, officials recently announced.
The City Council unanimously approved a loan order of $5.9 million last November for the design and construction of a new, approximately 6,800-square-foot emergency services facility that will replace the John F. Cutter Jr. Fire Station on Story Avenue.
Acting Fire Chief Steve Bradbury said the Cutter Fire Station has been in service ever since it was built in the early 1970s and has become a cramped and substandard building.
“It was built for two firefighters and there’s no proper separation between the trucks and the sleeping quarters, or the day area. We outgrew this many, many years ago,” he said.
The city began housing three firefighters in the Cutter Fire Station in the late 1990s and the building is also not up to current fire codes, according to Bradbury.
“It doesn’t meet any current codes whatsoever and it hasn’t for a long time,” he said.
The existing fire station is a 2,258-square-foot, two-bay fire station with two bunk rooms, a single restroom/shower facility, and a combination day/watch room that includes a kitchenette. Personal protective equipment storage is located within the two-bay apparatus room on the rear wall and personnel lockers are just beyond cordoned off from the apparatus room with a make-shift partial-height wall that spans the entire width of the room with personal lockers on one side and an area serving as home to mechanical and electrical equipment and a residential type clothes washer and dryer, according to the city’s report of the building.
“This type of fire station requires approximately 5,000-square-foot of building area on the ground level for the apparatus room and associated support spaces and approximately 2,400 square feet for the vehicle apron,” the city’s report reads.
Senior Project Manager Geordie Vining said the current fire station also has a failing roof and would be demolished to make way for the new project.
“There is an awful lot wrong with the existing station and it is quite remarkable how deteriorated it is and what the firefighters have had to put up with,” he said.
The city has been working on the design for a one-story, net-zero energy consumption building with Salem-based Winter Street Architects Inc. and has been holding weekly meetings that have included Vining and Bradbury since May.
“This is really starting to pick up steam now. We are really excited and hopefully we will present a new design to the public very shortly. It’s been a long time coming,” Bradbury said.
The City Council also authorized spending $400,000 to acquire the adjacent 1 Lieutenant Leary Drive to assist the fire station project in November.
Vining said he hopes to complete the permitting process for the project by the end of the calendar year and have it out to bid early next year.
“The objective is to finish up this winter, so that we can get a detailed cost estimate and determine if we need additional funding. It is quite possible, if not likely, that we will have to go back to the City Council to request additional funding, due to materials and labor costs,” he said.
The construction process should take roughly a year to complete, according to Vining, who added he hopes to get started next spring.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
