NEWBURYPORT — The state’s contractor will soon begin work on the federally funded Safe Routes to School project along a portion of High Street.
The state Department of Transportation has hired R.M. Pacella Inc. to construct the project, which extends between Toppans Lane and Buck Street. The contractor is preparing to begin work this spring.
The project’s design was developed in 2018 and 2019 by TEC Inc. and focused on addressing several excessively wide pedestrian crossings on High Street, as well as improving sight lines to pedestrian crossings obscured by parked vehicles, and reconstructing sidewalks and noncompliant curb ramps. MassDOT has assigned resident engineer Laura Beth Solomon to manage the project.
City staff involved in this project include Geordie Vining from the planning office, Steve Bergholm from the School Department and Jamie Tuccolo from the Department of Public Services. They will work with MassDOT and the contractor. Design and construction are fully supported by federal funding.
The contractor expects to have the project substantially completed this year and is going to provide general “three-week look-ahead” schedules to MassDOT that will be posted on the city’s website, according to a press release.
The contractor is putting up “work zone” signs and is planning on installing video message boards along High Street this week.
A subcontractor, MON Landscaping, will begin installing tree protection and addressing the interface of the sidewalks and roots at the end of April and early May.
R.M. Pacella expects to begin installing drainage structures and pipes in the road in the Newburyport High School area of High Street in early May, and then working its way east during the next month or two.
Pending permission from the Parks Commission, the contractor anticipates using the southern third of the Cushing Parking Lot on the Washington Street side for a temporary laydown area for the project’s drainage structures and other miscellaneous materials.
The project’s work on sidewalks, curbing and driveways is expected to begin by midsummer. Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and two lanes of traffic will be maintained at all times. MassDOT and the contractor will contact abutters a few days prior to work occurring adjacent to their property.
The contractor’s crew is required to adhere to the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures for public works construction sites, including social distancing, wearing gloves, sanitizing best practices, and daily safety checklists. For more information, visit https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-guidelines-and-procedures-for-all-construction-sites-and-workers-at-all-public-work.
Information on the development of the project dating back to 2013 is available on the project page of the Newburyport Office of Planning and Development website at www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-development/safe-routes-to-school.
For more information, contact Vining, senior project manager in the planning office, at gvining@cityofnewburyport.com.
