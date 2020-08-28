SALISBURY — Detoured traffic on Route 1 Tuesday and Wednesday nights made way for the installation of a new, elevated pedestrian/bike bridge.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation erected a pedestrian/bike bridge over Route 1 at True Road and Gerrish Road over the course of those two nights.
The new bridge will allow rail trail pedestrians and bicyclists to cross above Route 1 as they follow the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s right of way from Mudnock Road to 500 feet short of Route 286 (Collins Street) at the New Hampshire state border.
The $3.2 million construction project also features of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path with an asphalt surface, as well as wheelchair ramps, and a path connection to the Salisbury Elementary School, among other features.
According to Coastal Trails Coalition director Jerry Klima, the new bridge could be open to pedestrians by next spring.
“It took quite a process getting it up there,” Klima said. “Basically, people will be able to go all the way from the river, up to New Hampshire, as soon as this project is done. We were hoping that it would be done this fall but we’re not quite sure given COVID-19. But certainly by next spring.”
Klima said another rail trial project is underway on the Amesbury border which will run from Route 110, up Rabbit Road and under I-95 then down to Elm Street in Amesbury.
“That should be completed this fall,” Klima said.
Local construction company SPS New England was the project’s general contractor.
“We organized and orchestrated the entire project including the ultimate assembly and erection which took place” Wednesday evening, said Wayne Capolupo, SPS New England chairman and CEO. “We also had a couple of subcontractors that were working for us helping with the steel erection.”
Capolupo said he’s more than happy that his company is working on a project in his hometown.
“We love to do something that is so close to home,” he said. “That doesn’t happen often and it is something that we, and the whole town can be proud of.”
Town Manager Neil Harrington praised the work that Klima and “a number of people” have done to get the rail trail project up and running over the past decade.
“It is great to see it finally coming to fruition,” Harrington said. “It will be a great community recreational access that will link the town, not only to Seabrook but to Amesbury and Newburyport as well.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.