WEST NEWBURY — Landscape artist Trent Lloyd recently presented her vision for improvements to the Mill Pond Recreation Area aimed at making it accessible to more of the public.
The plan was the third step of a five-part process, funded with $30,000 in Community Preservation Act money. It is hoped the consultant’s work would better position the town for a competitive MassTrails grant in the future, according to town officials.
Lloyd will use feedback from the presentation to develop a final concept that is then presented to key stakeholders – including the Mill Pond Recreation and Open Space committees, Park and Recreation Commission, and Select Board.
The final step in the consultant’s scope of work is research into construction costs and the permitting process. Lloyd recommends the town form a working group and estimates completion of the trail project would be a few years out.
The town has over 40 miles of trails but none are designed with universal accessibility in mind, according to the project’s CPA application.
Lloyd’s plan proposes installing a lot next to the pond with handicap accessible parking. All other parking would be directed to a new lot created behind the Mill Pond building or the existing upper parking lot near the entrance to the recreation area. The slope from the upper lot leading down to the pond would also be improved. From the accessible parking lot, a well defined pathway leads to a refurbished dock. A picnic area with a couple of benches and tables bisects the pathway, parallel to the pond. The current roadway along the edge of the pond becomes a wide trail that extends to cross a dike and reach a cluster of pine trees further down.
Lloyd held several sessions to get a sense of how various groups in town used the 270 acres of open and playing fields, trails, forest, and pond. The area is viewed as a spot for solitude, education, recreation, exercise, contemplation, and respite. It was described as “a sweet, old fashioned hidden gem” and a calm, peaceful spot to watch the sunset over the pond. “It’s magic,” one person commented.
Natural and rustic, the highly recreational, all-season resource is a great source of pride for the town. It’s a place enjoyed by hikers, sports-lovers, equestrians, dogs, birders, and butterfly enthusiasts –although competing interests can be a problem, according to another participant.
“It’s not just for humans,” Lloyd was told. In the cold weather, the area supports ice fishing, hockey, skating, a winter carnival, cross country skiing and sledding. “Winter time is when the pond comes alive,” another person asserted.
Parking was described as “unattractive” and “ill-defined.” Erosion and poor drainage on the trails were cited. Vehicles parked too close to the pond and the dock was not easily accessible. Comments favored better seating for people with mobility issues; using the Mill Pond Building as an educational center; and perhaps installing a raised boardwalk. More spots were needed for fishing and a place where dogs could socialize. Using the space for a town wide picnic or harvest meal; jamboree, school field trips, educational programming, and enhanced inter-community relationships were proposed.
One resident felt Lloyd’s plan “lost track” of what voters were seeking when they approved using the CPA funds. The idea was to make the area Americans With Disabilities Act compliant, she stressed, adding “This looks very grand and very expensive.”
According to the CPA application, the idea was to create an all access trail that would “prioritize meeting or exceeding Americans with Disabilities compliance.” Features of such trails included “smooth, gentle grades for improved access by foot, stroller or wheelchair; Braille texts and tactile maps; wider boardwalks with bumpers as needed; post and rope guiding systems; and accessible outdoor wildlife observation structures, specialized gardens; seating, play areas, and picnic areas.”
The graying of the population was cited as a driving factor propelling the project. According to the town’s Housing Production Plan, by 2035, the number of children under 5 years and people between the ages of 20 to 34 living in town is expected to decrease by over 61%; while the 65 and older population is predicted to rise from 13.6 percent of the overall population to 33.7 percent.
Select Board member Wendy Reed urged her colleagues to focus on creating a trail and parking that are more accessible. Other proposed improvements were part of long-term planning for Mill Pond, Reed contended.
Her board felt that if the scope is confined to trails and parking it should not require going before the Planning Board for a site plan review –a process that member Rick Parker described as “opening a can of worms.” The Building Inspector could advise on the number of parking spaces needed, said Town Manager Angus Jennings, who also didn’t feel the review was necessary.
But at a meeting on Tuesday, Planners appeared to disagree, citing changes to configuration and parking in the area. “It will definitely need site plan review,” insisted Town Planner Ray Cook, “But it doesn’t have to be an onerous process.”
