NEWBURYPORT — A Groveland contractor charged with swindling homeowners in several Essex County communities received bad news Tuesday in Newburyport District Court when a judge denied his attorney’s motions to have larceny over $1,200 offenses dismissed.
Gunars Zandbergs, 58, of Center Street has been arraigned on multiple larceny charges since December, with the latest on Jan. 30 when he was accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a Low Street homeowner.
His attorney, Ted Beauparlant, argued on Tuesday that the charges were civil in nature and not criminal, adding that they lacked criminal intent. Beauparlant based his argument on the assertion that Zandbergs had been in contact with some of his clients and was paying at least one back.
“Then all of a sudden, out of the blue, in November a criminal complaint is issued,” he said.
Judge Peter Doyle appeared skeptical, saying there were enough unhappy clients who believed they had been wronged by Zandbergs under similar circumstances for a jury to infer criminal intent.
After hearing from Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo, who argued that Zandbergs essentially closed all communication with his clients, Doyle denied the motions.
Zandbergs was then ordered to return to court April 24 for a compliance and election event.
In late January, Zandbergs was arraigned on a larceny over $1,200 charge out of Amesbury. He was also arraigned in December after Topsfield and Merrimac police issued similar complaints against him.
Police believe he may have swindled as much as $400,000 from multiple clients over the years, according to court records. and that may be a conservative figure, with Amesbury police Officer Neil Moody writing in his report that Zandbergs “has not started completed or done correctly over $598,125 worth in work in neighboring communities including Amesbury.”
In December, Beauparlant disputed Moody’s police report, calling it “hyperbole to the highest extent.”
The Amesbury charge stems from statements made by a California Street resident who claimed Zandbergs agreed to renovate his kitchen and accepted $6,367 to do the work. But the work was never done and attempts to reach Zandbergs for updates and eventually repayment went for naught, according to court records.
The court records also show that Zandbergs is charged with accepting a $40,000 deposit from a Merrimac man and $14,760 from a Topsfield resident without doing all of the work.
“(The victim) gave Zandbergs a total of $90,000 in three lump payments towards the project and estimates that Zandbergs only performed approximately $60,000 worth of work,” Merrimac police Detective Stephen Beaulieu wrote in his report.
The Newburyport complaint was filed Jan. 26 after Inspector Christopher McDonald spoke to the Low Street homeowner Jan. 2.
The owner told McDonald that he paid Goose Contractors roughly $56,000 in November 2021 to renovate his basement with work to commence in January 2022. Work did not begin until February and as the year progressed, Zandbergs did little work with more than 40 bullet points on the contract not completed.
Zandbergs worked sporadically on the Low Street project, with weeks sometimes passing before any additional work was done, according to the report.
Communication was spotty at best with Zandbergs often ignoring text messages. On the occasions Zandbergs did respond, he made hollow promises to the homeowner about returning and completing the job.
“(The homeowner) ended up firing Zandbergs in December of 2022 after he stopped showing up to complete (the project),” McDonald wrote. “(The homeowner) reported the total contract cost was $171,7845. The money that was deposited and paid to Zandbergs was $56,689. (The homeowner) reported that he paid an additional $2,000 on March 3, 2022.”
McDonald estimated that Zandbergs did about $25,000 worth of work before the homeowner fired him.
“There are multiple agencies in Essex County charging Mr. Zandbergs with the same offenses due to starting the job and never finishing and taking money for it,” McDonald wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.