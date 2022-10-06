SEABROOK — A local contractor on the run since last year after skipping several court appearances was arrested Tuesday by Marblehead police.
The arrest of 32-year-old Robert Merrill of Farm Lane, Seabrook, on several warrants took place about 11:30 a.m. on Fort Sewall Terrace at a job site where he was working, according to Marblehead police.
Merrill was transported to Newburyport District Court on Wednesday and ordered held without bail while awaiting trial.
“This was a lengthy investigation into alleged crimes that cost homeowners tens of thousands of dollars, and this arrest is the direct result of the collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies,” Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray said. “We are grateful for the support of Marblehead police and all of our law enforcement partners on the North Shore.”
The owner of RJM Contractors faces larceny charges in Newburyport, Amesbury, West Newbury and Haverhill. He has been on the loose since December after failing to appear in court.
A court official said Merrill was not detained for the alleged Amesbury offense but rather held on $50,000 cash bail. The same court official said Merrill was arrested in Marblehead while working on another job.
The West Newbury-based victim told a Daily News reporter that he hired Merrill in September 2021 to replace his front steps and build a new patio and walkway. He gave Merrill a check for $2,250 but had written the wrong date. He then gave Merrill another check for $2,250 with the correct date.
But according to the homeowner, Merrill deposited both checks and failed to show up to do the work.
Merrill told the homeowner he would start work within a month but after hearing nothing by Nov. 30, he texted Merrill asking for an update. Merrill told him he was in the hospital and very ill.
He assured the homeowner he would begin work soon. But when the homeowner read news reports about Merrill’s pending larceny charges, he contacted the contractor again to ask for more assurance. After hearing nothing, the homeowner said he went to police to file a complaint.
Asked how he heard of RJM Contractors, the homeowner said he spotted a post on a West Newbury Facebook group. About the same time, he noticed Merrill had posted snow removal services on the same page.
Merrill was initially summonsed to court Oct. 26 on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses after police say he pocketed a $4,650 deposit given to him that August by a Newburyport homeowner to do work on his property and did not return the deposit when the owner changed his mind as allowed by their contract, according to court records.
Merrill’s wife, Ashley Perkins, was charged with intimidating a witness after asking the Newburyport victim, via text, to drop the larceny charge in exchange for $4,500. The charge was eventually dismissed.
Merrill stole $6,600 from a local couple who hired him to build a patio and a deck in a similar manner, according to Amesbury police.
The victim in the Haverhill case told a Daily News reporter that Merrill took $5,000 from him after agreeing to build patios for him and his brother over the summer but never did the work.
Merrill is in danger of losing the $9,600 bail he posted following his arraignment on the Amesbury charges.
RJM Construction, founded in 2008, specializes in the installation of paver stones and retaining walls among other work, according to the company’s website.
