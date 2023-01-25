SALISBURY — Robert Merrill, the Seabrook-based contractor already on probation for swindling seven clients out of thousands of dollars was sentenced to two more years of probation after a Newburyport District Court judge found him guilty of stealing construction material from a local company.
The 32-year-old was charged with larceny over $1,200 after local police say he stole roughly $2,500 of crushed stone from H.A Richard & Son's back in August 2020.
In court on Wednesday, Merrill admitted to Judge Mary McCabe there were sufficient facts to find him guilty of the offense.
According to court records, Salisbury police responded to the Elm Street business in December. The owner told Officer Travis Tremblay that years earlier he allowed Merrill to take 71 yards of crushed stone with the promise that Merrill would pay him back after he finished a construction project. Yearly later however, Merrill never paid back the owner and ignored attempts by the owner to reach him.
In December, Merrill was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty to earlier charges of larceny over $1,200. Merrill saw all but 60 days of his sentence suspended for two years while on probation. Judge Peter Doyle gave Merrill credit for 60 days already served behind bars.
His victims were paid back 75 percent of all money lost, and Merrill was ordered to pay the balance within two years at a minimum of $100 per month. When added up, Merrill stole an estimated $34,355 from three Newburyport residents, two Amesbury residents, and one each in Merrimac and West Newbury.
During his time on probation, Merrill must stay away from and have no contact with his victims.
Merrill’s contracting company, RJM Contractors, was hired to conduct work at people’s homes and was given between $2,500 and $6,905 to get the projects rolling.
But in all cases, Merrill pocketed the money and did little or no work at the job sites. He remained on the run for close to a year before he was arrested roughly 60 days ago at a Marblehead job site.
The case against Merrill also drew in his wife, who was charged with intimidating a witness after asking a Newburyport victim, via text, to drop the larceny charge in exchange for $4,500. The charge was eventually dismissed.
The final charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses was filed in early November after local police say he took $3,750 from a Rawson Avenue homeowner to install a patio but did not do the work. Instead, Merrill cashed the money and ignored the homeowners’ emails and phone calls, according to Inspector Christopher McDonald.
The homeowners, according to McDonald, read online that Merrill was arrested in Marblehead and called police, fearing they, too, had been had.
Following his arrest, Merrill was transported to Newburyport District Court and ordered held without bail while awaiting trial.
In his report, McDonald wrote that the homeowners had seen RJM signs in the neighborhood and checked out other work Merrill’s company completed.
“(The homeowner) stated that the work looked good so they called him in hopes that he could install a patio to their residence,” McDonald wrote in his report.
The West Newbury victim told a Daily News reporter that he hired Merrill in September 2021 to replace his front steps and build a new patio and walkway. He gave Merrill a check for $2,250, but had written the wrong date. He then gave Merrill another check for $2,250 with the correct date.
According to the homeowner, Merrill deposited both checks and failed to show up to do the work.
Merrill told the homeowner he would start work within a month but after hearing nothing by Nov. 30, he texted Merrill asking for an update. Merrill told him he was in the hospital and very ill.
He assured the homeowner he would begin work soon. But when the homeowner read news reports about Merrill’s pending larceny charges, he contacted the contractor again to ask for more assurance. After hearing nothing, the homeowner said he went to police to file a complaint.
Asked how he heard of RJM Contractors, the homeowner said he spotted a post on a West Newbury Facebook group page. About the same time, he noticed Merrill had posted snow removal services on the same page.
Merrill was initially summonsed to court Oct. 26 on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by false pretenses after police say he pocketed a $4,650 deposit given to him that August by a Newburyport homeowner to do work on his property and did not return the deposit when the owner changed his mind as allowed by their contract, according to court records.
Merrill stole $6,600 from a local couple who hired him to build a patio and a deck in a similar manner, according to Amesbury police.
The victim in the Haverhill case told a Daily News reporter that Merrill took $5,000 from him after agreeing to build patios for him and his brother over the summer, but never did the work.
RJM Construction, founded in 2008, specializes in the installation of paver stones and retaining walls among other work, according to the company’s website.
