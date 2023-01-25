Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy with snow. High 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.