NEWBURY — Less than a year after a drag queen DJ touched off months of controversy last spring, she is headed back to the area with a "Drag Invasion" dinner and drag show at Plum Island Beachcoma this weekend.
Miz Diamond Wigfall was the DJ for an Over the Rainbow dance co-sponsored by the North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth and Newburyport Youth Services last May. Members of a Facebook-born group called Massachusetts Informed Parents criticized the hiring of a drag queen for a high school dance at time but no incidents or protests were reported at St. John's Lodge/Masonic Temple, where are the dance was drew over 100 people, last spring.
Miz will be in the area Saturday, as part of Plum Island Beachcoma's "Drag Invasion" dinner and drag show from 7 to 10 p.m. that night.
Plum Island Beachcoma co-owner Gregg Pugh said the drag show will be the third of its kind over the past two years at his popular restaurant/bar, so he knows what to expect.
"This is nothing new to us. It's a fun, entertaining time. She should be bringing a couple of people with her and its a chance for people to open their minds," he said.
The 21-and-over show will be free to attend. But Pugh said seating will be on a first come/first served basis, and reservations are required and filling up fast.
"You need to keep an open mind in my business. There are all types of people out there and we open our doors to any and all who want to come in and this will be a fun night," he said.
NAGLY executive director James Giessler said he had worked closely with NYS during last spring's controversy and his Salem-based organization was very happy with Newburyport's response to the controversy.
"There were no protesters and half the city showed up to support the kids (last spring)," he said.
The Over the Rainbow dance ended up going over very well in Newburyport last May, Giessler added.
"It's great that Newburyport has put this incident behind them and forgotten about the controversy, which really was a non issue. Miz Wigfall coming back shows that Newburyport is a welcoming and affirming community, that is open to diversity and is not afraid of misguided protesters who want to be the moral police for the world," he said. "Newburyport will not bow down to that and it speaks to the city's openness and bravery."
In November, NAGLY officials thanked officials at the local lodge to carry on with the dance despite intense pressure coming from a a high-ranking official at the Grand Lodge in Boston.
Representatives for St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall initially backed out of hosting the dance after receiving complaints from Plymouth and Barnstable district state Senate candidate Kari McRae.
But the city had also reported that the lodge’s decision to withdraw had been made without local input. A Facebook post by St. John’s Lodge/Masonic Hall on July 9 stated that the decision to cancel the dance had been unilaterally made by Grand Master MW Richard Maggio, who also expelled one of the local Masons and suspended three others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.