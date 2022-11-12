NEWBURY — A residential development near Larkin Road in Georgetown could become controversial again after the Planning Board learned its developer is looking to alter the project.
John Colantoni is seeking a variance from the neighboring town’s Zoning Board of Appeals next month that would allow him to combine a parcel on nearby Chute Road with the site for his Parish Commons Development. The portion of Parish Road where the 10-unit project is located crosses into Newbury on what is known as Larkin Road.
Colantoni hopes to use the property for a single-family home, according to a notice posted to announce the board’s public hearing. The session is slated for Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Georgetown Town Hall, 1 Library St.
Chute Road is a two-town roadway connecting Newbury and Georgetown, but the proposed development would be located solely in Georgetown.
“I think that portion of Chute Road is basically a paper street,” Town Planner Martha Taylor said, adding that the parcel does not have any frontage right now.
Georgetown Town Planner John Cashell agreed, noting that the parcel is within the town’s industrial/business zone.
In May 2021, more than 200 residents from Newbury and Georgetown signed an online petition aimed at halting plans to reopen the Larkin Road bridge to vehicular traffic in response to Colantoni’s proposed 10-unit development at 66 Parish Road in Georgetown.
While the property is entirely in Georgetown, access to the new development would only be by Larkin Road in Newbury. The bridge on Larkin Road was closed to traffic for many years and residents living at both ends of the span strongly objected to what they thought would be a serious disruption to the peaceful, traffic-free atmosphere of their neighborhoods.
Repairs to the bridge – most of which is in Newbury – involved widening the span and repairing the Wheeler Brook culvert.
The Parish Commons development would have an impact on 3.5 acres, with 6.7 total acres part of the condominium association. The developer dedicated 33.48 acres for use as public open space, with the deed held by the Georgetown Conservation Commission.
The recent proposal for Chute Road is “something that we may want to keep an eye on,” Taylor told the Planning Board.
The board also plans to stay on top of problems created by construction at 84 Boston Road, where K & R Construction Company LLC is putting in a 7,400-square-foot office building and storage yard for its operation. The entering and exiting of large construction vehicles is starting to take a toll on that area of Boston Road, board member Peter Paicos told his colleagues.
“The road is getting beat up,” he said, stressing that part of the pavement at the edge of the road is breaking down.
Paicos said it is a shame “nicely, newly paved road is probably going to be compromised.”
Taylor agreed, noting that a three-lot subdivision at 68 Green St is also experiencing roadway problems, with construction trucks tracking dirt on the public way. She reminded developers to refresh the construction entrance, clean their tires, and sweep the road at the end of the workday.
“We just have to keep an eye on it,” Paicos said.
In other business, the board agreed to release $135, plus interest in escrow funds – for the French Student Center project at The Governor’s Academy.
A public hearing for a special permit modification to allow Borrego Solar Systems Inc. to build a utility access road, including a bridge, on property with a cart path was continued to Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. to give the applicant time to address comments through a peer review and the Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.