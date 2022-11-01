NEWBURY — A special permit hearing requested by former two-term Select Board member Damon Jespersen was again continued without discussion at his request.
Jespersen hopes to use a barn on his property for commercial and entertainment use, requiring a special permit from reluctant town officials.
Representing Jespersen at a recent Select Board meeting was attorney Douglas Deschenes of Finneran & Nicholson in Newburyport. Deschenes said the delay was needed to adequately inform the public of the hearing’s purpose.
He explained that an application filed in August, in which Jespersen sought to expand the use of a refurbished barn from strictly agricultural use to a broader community resource, was filed as being for commercial and entertainment use.
But Jespersen’s use for the space actually falls under a category for indoor/outdoor recreation, Deschenes said. The barn has accommodated family and private parties, and last year a craft fair drew more than 800 people.
In the original application, Jespersen proposed changing the zoning in that area from agricultural/residential to commercial/entertainment to create a space for arts and culture opportunities at the 200-year-old farm site.
But when he learned that use of the barn for entertainment violated the building code because the proposed uses are not allowed under the bylaws, he agreed the language in the application pertaining to entertainment should be struck. He would be OK with a permit for just commercial – or for commercial/recreation zoning – instead.
Because a mistake was made in notifying the public about the hearing, Deschenes told his client the hearing should be continued and a new notice filed. This is the second time the hearing has been continued due to issues involving proper notification.
“My client certainly doesn’t want to do anything that isn’t open and transparent to everyone,” Deschenes told the Select Board.
The board’s next meeting is Nov. 8, which is also Election Day. Hearings on a special permit application are not legally allowed on Election Day so Jespersen’s hearing was continued to Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The proposed zoning amendment is available to view at the town offices, 12 Kent St.
In other business, town planner Martha Taylor said the town was awarded $325,015 in combined grants from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Shared Streets and Spaces, MassTrails and Coast Trails for the Parker Street trail connection from the Clipper City Rail Trail to the boundaries of Newbury and Newburyport.
The project does not include additional parking for the area. Taylor received a round of applause for funding nearly the full cost of the project with grants. The job is underway and expected to be done by the end of the month.
The Fire Department received a $459,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to staff two full-time firefighter/emergency management technicians to work 40 hours per week. The grant covers three years of base salary, benefits and other associated costs. Fire Chief Doug Janvrin said he intends to use the expanded staff for weekend coverage.
The board noted several municipal positions that have been, or will soon be, turning over, including town clerk, town accountant, shellfish constable, fish commissioner and police chief.
Last week, the board unanimously voted to appoint Deputy Police Chief Patty Fisher as the next chief after listening to current Chief John Lucey Jr.’s succession plan.
Select Board member Gerry Heavey expressed concern that the in-house selection could be precedent setting and possibly a violation of the Civil Rights Law of 1964. She noted that when former police Chief Michael Reilly retired, he named Lucey to replace him in his succession plan.
“We’re establishing a policy,” Heavey argued. “It’s been how we’ve done business. We’re establishing policy.”
But according to town counsel, following a retiring chief’s recommendation for a replacement does not violate anyone’s civil rights, said Town Administrator Tracy Blais.
The town’s personnel bylaw requires officials to advertise the position in-house for two weeks before opening it up to the general public.
“I think to look outside house would, at least for me, send a false message and signal a lack of confidence in our Police Department and that would be the exact opposite of how I feel,” Select Board member J.R. Colby said.
