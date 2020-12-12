SALISBURY – A local woman with a long history of drug dealing was ordered held on $500 cash bail following her arraignment Friday afternoon in Newburyport District Court on a heroin possession charge, according to court records.
Judith Davis, 40, of CCC Road was pulled over in October and summonsed to court on charges of possession of a Class A substance (subsequent offense), operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Essex County prosecutor Erin McAndrews asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Davis on $1,000 cash bail based on a lengthy list of drug dealing and possession charges – some of which landed her behind bars for several months.
McAndrews detailed at least four instances when Davis was arrested for selling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs locally and eventually serving jail time at least once.
In July 2019, Davis was sentenced to a year in jail for possession of a Class B substance and saw all but 30 days suspended for a year while on probation. A few months later, Davis was charged with heroin, cocaine and crystal meth possession. As a result, her probation was revoked.
Doyle cut McAndrews' bail request in half and ordered Davis to return to court on Feb. 11 for a pretrial hearing.
According to Salisbury police, Davis and her husband, Robert Cole, have been using or selling crack cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, fentanyl, and other illegal drugs over the course of several years. The claims have come from neighbors, acquaintances, family members, anonymous sources, and Davis herself.
"Even after multiple interactions with the police where Judith Davis has been arrested, convicted of several crimes, and spent committed time, she continues to be heavily involved with the possession and suspected distribution of illegal drugs with no regard for the health and well being of the community, her neighbors or previous court proceedings," Salisbury police Detective Keith Forget wrote in his report.
For some time now. Forget and other Salisbury police officers have known that Davis and Cole drive a white Kia Soul that belongs to a known drug addict in town.
While conducting unrelated undercover surveillance on Oct. 17, Forget saw the Kia Soul at the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot in Salisbury Square. Forget, who knew that Davis did not have a valid driver's license, waited until the Soul took a left onto Route 1 north and alerted Lt. Richard Dellaria parked at the nearby Salisbury Fire Department.
Dellaria pulled over the Soul near the station and quickly verified that neither Davis, who was behind the wheel, and a female passenger did not have valid drivers licenses. By this time, Officers Monica Carnes and Craig Goodrich and Sgt. Timothy Hunter arrived to assist. A few minutes later, Forget also arrived.
In preparation for the car to be towed, officers conducted an inventory search and found a crack pipe, a plastic container containing heroin or fentanyl, a travel mug containing alcohol and a rolled marijuana cigarette.
Davis was not arrested but issued a court summons. The passenger was not charged, according to Forget's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.