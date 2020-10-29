AMESBURY — A Seabrook man recently released from a New Hampshire prison after serving two years for dealing heroin is back in custody after local police charged him with similar drug offenses.
Jessie Michael Gallant, 46, of Walton Road was arrested at his home Monday and taken to Newburyport District Court on Wednesday. He was charged with three counts of possession of a Class A drug (heroin) to distribute and three counts of conspiracy to violate drug laws.
The Amesbury charges date back to September and October 2017 and stem from the same investigation that led Seabrook police to charge him then. Another person, Sabi-Lee Donahue, also of Seabrook, was arrested at the same time by Seabrook police.
In May 2018, Gallant pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges in and around Seabrook and was sentenced to 3 to 7 years in jail. Donahue also pleaded guilty and served time behind bars as well.
At the arraignment Wednesday, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Gallant on $7,500 cash bail. In her argument, she told Doyle that Gallant sold heroin to an undercover Amesbury police officer multiple times between September and October 2017.
Gallant’s attorney, John Bjorlie, asked for $500 cash bail, saying his client was under the impression that his guilty plea and jail time in New Hampshire covered any offenses alleged by Amesbury police.
But Kennedy said there were “no promises” made to Gallant when he pleaded guilty in New Hampshire and added that the Amesbury offenses were worse than the ones in the neighboring state.
“His conduct here exceeds his conduct there,” Kennedy said.
Doyle set bail at $5,000 cash bail and ordered Gallant to return to court Nov. 23, via videoconference, for a pretrial hearing.
Kennedy also informed Doyle that Donahue was likely to be arrested soon and charged with the same Amesbury offenses.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
