Cornhole tournaments coming to Yankee Homecoming 

NEWBURYPORT – Among the many firsts during this year's Yankee Homecoming celebration will be a rising star among pub-related or backyard events: the cornhole tournament. During the week-long festival, taking place from July 31 to Aug. 8, there will be two cornhole tournaments, each calibrated to a particular skill level.
NBPT Cornhole is running the tournaments with the first one taking place Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Bartlet Mall at noon during Olde Fashioned Sunday. The second one takes place at noon on Aug. 7 at the Newburyport Elks on Low Street. The "Beginner Tournament' at the Bartlet Mall is geared toward the "the casual backyard player" while the Elks tournament is for some of the most talented players in New England, according to NBPT Cornhole co-founder and Newburyport resident Zack Hoover.
"It's easy and affordable and doesn't require a lot of equipment or effort. It's very backyard barbecue friendly and now you're starting to see it on ESPN and people are like 'wow this backyard game can be more than that,'" Hoover said.
Participants in each tournament will be guaranteed a minimum of six games, and the tournaments will finish with a double elimination tournament, with cash prizes paid out to the top placing teams. Each event will also feature an on-site food vendor, and the competitive tournament will feature a cash bar and live music on site.
Unique to Newburyport, Yankee Homecoming is the city’s summer celebration, which aims to revive appreciation for the heritage and beauty of the city by bringing back natives and visitors to Newburyport for a week’s worth of events. The first week of August was chosen, as it serves as the birthday of the Coast Guard. Port residents and visitors have flocked to Newburyport each summer since 1958, to recognize the Coast Guard for its contributions to our community. Over the years, Yankee Homecoming has grown to highlight more and more creative initiatives that have been welcomed by the event organizers, residents and visitors. From Olde Fashioned Sunday, to waterfront concerts, to road races and parades, to downtown craft fairs and fireworks, the event has offered something for everyone.
According to Hoover, Yankee Homecoming officials first approached him about joining the festival last year only for COVID-19 restrictions forcing Yankee Homecoming's cancellation.
"It was an automatic yes," Hoover said.
NBPT Cornhole was launched in 2019 by Hoover and and his longtime friend Dan Leahy, of Chelmsford.
The organization runs an open-to-the-public random draw tournament each Tuesday at 7 p.m., at the Newburyport Lodge of Elks. In addition to its weekly events, NBPT Cornhole also works with local organizations to create family friendly, socially distant and active events, including charitable fundraising events, corporate outings, group social outings, and more in the seacoast area and beyond.
Hoover said the weekly event draws 40 to 50 players of all skill levels. The vibe is chill with the emphasis on building relationships rather than destroying the competition.
"It's very friendly for everyone," he said, "We keep the drama out of it."
Asked for advice for anyone new to the activity, Hoover said it made sense for novices not to aim the bags directly at the holes but rather throw it hard enough that it slides on the board and slips into a hole. He also said that anyone who practices regularly will shed their newbie moniker before they know it.
"It's one of those sports where practice and consistency at the most basic are a big help," Hoover said.
Questions on the Yankee Homecoming Cornhole Tournaments, or NBPT Cornhole in general, can be directed to the NBPT Cornhole page on Facebook, or by email to Zack Hoover at zack@nbptbags.com.
Both events are open to the general public, and pre-registration is currently open on the Newburyport Yankee Homecoming website, at: yankeehomecoming.com
