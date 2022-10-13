A photo that ran on Page A2 in Wednesday’s Daily News “Newburyport recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day” should have been attributed to local photographer Lani Shumway.
Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 10:23 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.