A story in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily News included the wrong name for one of the organizations involved in the “Right Whale Roadshow” coming to Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center. The group is Environment Massachusetts.
The story also incorrectly reported when North Atlantic right whales were targeted by the whaling fleet. Robert C. Rocha Jr. of the New Bedford Whaling Museum said the North Atlantic right whale population was decimated before the “golden age of whaling” in the mid-1800s. Southern and North Pacific right whales were targeted during that period, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.