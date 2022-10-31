SALISBURY — Spooky creations, costumed kids and even some taco goats filled the Hunt Memorial Parking Lot at Salisbury Beach on Thursday as the community came together for Trunk or Treat.
The event was created by Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz last year and it is sponsored by her department. The free event ran from 5 to 7 p.m.
The eerie decorations and creations of businesses, organizations and community members were on display as vehicles were transformed into ghoulish attractions, giving out treats and swag from their trunks. Children, dressed in their Halloween costumes, filled their bags with candy while going from trunk to trunk.
The next morning, Roketenetz said she was overjoyed with the turnout.
“Last night, dozens of vehicles filled the Hunt Memorial Beach Parking lot to treat our most honored guests, local children. Salisbury’s Trunk or Treat saw well over 350 children and their families,” Roketenetz said in a statement. “It was so wonderful to see many kiddos from infancy to teenagers out enjoying themselves in such a fun and wholesome way.”
She said there was a wide variety of designs for the trunks.
The trunks included haunted graveyards, baby goats dressed as tacos, rainbows and princesses. Swell Willey’s came as Hocus Pocus, children’s librarian Joan Cox and her daughter created a replication of a haunted mansion, SCTV’s van was transformed into Ghostbusters with no shortage of slime and backpacks of captured ghosts and strobes, according to Roketentz.
“Laughter poured out of the Senior Center’s van, Director Liz Pettis, driver Andy Demarca and Pauline Stanwood were dressed to impress,” Roketenetz said in her statement. “Sullivan Studios provided a trailer loaded with, what other than aliens and astronauts, LED lighting and loads of candy.”
Swell Willey’s Scoops and Sweets store manager Ally Amorello said it was cute to see all the children in their costumes and that when they came for treats from her trunk, they also received a 15 percent coupon to Sweet Willey’s to get even more candy later.
Amorello said while the children were an obvious highlight, the taco goats were an unexpected treat for everyone.
“Goats in costume, what more can you ask?” Amorello said.
Roketenetz said what stood out most to her was all the effort everyone put into the event.
“At one point during the pre-event setup, I stopped and looked around and listened to some of the folks that provided trunks, it was such a joy to listen to them. Every single one of them was so excited to be there, couldn’t wait for the kiddos to arrive, and just maybe were feeling a bit youthful themselves,” Roketenetz said. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s the good stuff. I woke up this morning feeling incredibly blessed to be surrounded by such goodhearted people, and as a community member myself, raising my children here in town, grateful that these are the folks that surround them.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
