NEWBURYPORT — The city has moved one step closer to building a pedestrian and bicycle path along Hale Street after the City Council voted unanimously Monday to spend $125,000 on conceptual designs.
The vote comes roughly three years after the nonprofit organization Newburyport Liveable Streets held a community meeting to discuss safety concerns for pedestrians and bicyclists along the busy road which connects Newburyport to West Newbury.
Hale Street was in danger of being severely compromised earlier this month when a culvert failed prompting an emergency response by Department of Public Services to replace it before a sinkhole opened up. The road, which covers parts of Ward 5 and Ward 3, was closed for roughly two days before repairs were completed.
The 1.7-mile stretch from Low Street to Turkey Hill Road contains travel ways that range from 10.5 feet to 12 feet, varying shoulder widths, two short sections of sidewalk along the Squires Glenn and West End neighborhoods, and a bridge over Interstate 95. There is access to the Gloria Braunhardt Little River Nature trail, which runs from Hale Street to Storey Avenue. Stretches of the roadway are lined with drainage ditches and pockets of wetlands, according to the city’s website describing the project.
The city had issued requests for proposals to design a shared-use path for the area in January with a responses coming back at a budget of roughly $125,000.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley then wrote a non-binding resolution in June, asking the council to spend the money on conceptual designs.
Although the City Council approved McCauley’s resolution, the funding itself was not authorized.
But Mayor Sean Reardon agreed to set aside $25,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds for the project while applying for $105,000 in matching federal grants.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine, however, said the results of the grant application are an estimated three moths out and, since McCauley didn’t want to lose the design phase to another spring season, Reardon requested the City Council approve a $125,000 transfer from ARPA funds.
The issue came before the City Council for approval Monday night and was met with unanimous support.
“It’s nice to be able to take this step. It shows the council believes this is a priority and the mayor does as well,” McCauley said. “So, let’s move now, before waiting on a federal grant, which we could use in the next phase of the project. So that won’t be a wasted effort, by any means, and this will keep us from losing two years in the process.”
McCauley went on to say the emergency culvert work just reinforced his point that Hale Street needs a lot of attention.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace also said a shared-use path would pay dividends to local pedestrians and bicyclists for years to come.
“You’re going to get a lot of bang for your buck,” she said. “The engineers will be able to cut into the cross sections and see the exact wetlands impact. And you will know exactly what steps you will need to take, or if you will need to break it up into sections. Also, given that the culvert collapsed, not too long ago, I think it is not just a sidewalk, it’s looking at the structural integrity of the road as well.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.