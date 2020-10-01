NEWBURYPORT — The City Council approved a $71.7 million budget for fiscal 2021 on Tuesday after making $115,928 in cuts across several areas.
The final budget approved by the council had a general fund totaling $71.74 million, of which $32.07 million is designated as the School Department budget. The budget also includes $5.42 million for the water enterprise fund, $7.51 million for the sewer enterprise fund, and $465,249 for the harbormaster enterprise fund.
The council meeting, held remotely via Zoom, lasted more than five hours and included a lengthy public comment section during which about 30 residents voiced opinions on whether the budget satisfies the needs of Newburyport’s schools.
Some residents, including Lynn Schow of High Street, called on councilors to reject the budget, citing the need for a plan to fully reopen the city’s schools.
“While I’m thankful that we can finally have a transparent discussion about the plan, I must tell you that we can do better, and I urge you to vote ‘no’ on the city budget until we have a real plan for reopening that prioritizes children, teachers and our city, with a safe return for the school year,” Schow said.
Curzon Mill Road resident Matthew Kane urged the council to vote against the budget, saying it “doesn’t include enough measures and metrics to support more in-person learning.”
Joan Sheehan, a resident and president for the Newburyport Teachers Association, spoke in support of the budget and said the association believes the city’s current reopening plan is the safest for students and teachers.
“There is nothing we would like more than to have our students in front of us, but in order to do that, we have to do it safely and cautiously,” she said.
Local parent and teacher Renee Ames also urged councilors to approve the budget, stressing the importance of returning to school “slowly” to not risk an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and teachers.
“We have several cases of COVID in our school ... I want to be in school, and I want my class to be with me, but if we rush and go unsafely, then all of us are going to be remote for a longer period of time,” Ames said.
“I really think that the council needs to do the right thing and support the budget, and let us work in a safe and careful way to get all kids back. This is what teachers want.”
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid proposed many of the cuts that were approved, including a subtraction of $42,000 from the council’s collective salary, leaving $14,000 allocated.
The council also cut several thousand dollars from funds for multiple departments’ office supplies, and $11,049 from an approximately $12,000 salary increase for the assistant director of the Veterans Department. In addition, $22,306 was cut from funding for Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
During the meeting, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley proposed a $5 million cut to the School Department budget but it failed after a lengthy discussion.
The budget cuts totaled $115,928. When asked by Zeid where that money would go, Mayor Donna Holaday said she hoped to use it to hire a mechanic for the Department of Public Services and to consider the schools’ additional needs.
The council voted 10-1 to approve the budget, with Zeid in opposition, saying he hoped the council “could achieve more of our conversation on the schools.”
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
