NEWBURYPORT — Work on the first phase of the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project got the green light Monday when the City Council gave its final approval in a 6-4 vote.
The $6 million project will convert a number of waterfront parking lots into additional green space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site.
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Onyx Corporation of Acton should begin construction within the next month.
The council’s approval came after a good deal of debate as the project initially carried a $4.8 million price tag.
But after bids came back higher than expected, Mayor Sean Reardon was forced to ask the council for more money. Two weeks ago, councilors approved an additional $950,139 for the work.
A large chunk of the project is being funded through grants obtained by the city, including a $400,000 state Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant and a $400,000 MassTrails grant from the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The locally based Herman Roy Trust has given the project $1 million and the city’s Community Preservation Committee is backing a $3 million loan.
Reardon covered the added expense by diverting $655,525 budgeted for rebuilding the Market Square culvert, as well as taking $294,614 from the waterfront parking fund.
The vote came under some pressure since the project needed to be approved by the end of the fiscal year Friday, the deadline to allow the transfers to take place.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, at-large Councilor Mark Wright and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane all voiced their concerns about the funding reallocations when voting against the project. Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace was not present.
Zeid offered a pair of amendments that would have kept the $655,525 for the Market Square culvert project, as well as the $294,614 for the waterfront parking fund.
But both amendments failed in 6-4 votes, with Zeid, Wright, Lane and McCauley voting in support.
Work on the Market Square culvert has been pushed back for too many years, according to Zeid, who asked how the city would pay to maintain the new park once it is complete.
“Not only can we not seem to get the project together, under control and built for less than $6 million, we apparently don’t have any money to care for it,” he said.
Zeid also pointed out that the city planned to use the interest generated from the $294,614 in the waterfront parking fund to maintain the central waterfront.
“We need to care for this park when it is done,” he said.
Lane said an unstable Market Square culvert could adversely affect Market Landing Park.
“If the park floods, then we spent this money for what?” he asked. “If we don’t use this money for what it was initially proposed for, which is the culvert (and) has to do with the safety and the reusability of this park, what good is the park?”
Wright echoed Lane’s concerns, saying the city is “value engineering this park to the point where it will have no value.”
“At the end of the day, we will have a very expensive lawn and part of a culvert,” he said. “Where’s the money going to come from for the rest of the culvert?”
At-large Councilor Ed Cameron said he understood the concerns about the culvert but added that the city needed to get the park project going or risk missing out on roughly $800,000 in state grants.
“That would blow this out of the water,” he said.
Cameron also pointed out that the city is not getting everything it wanted out of Market Landing Park but added, “I think it is significant progress and I hope we can move it forward.”
Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue said the Market Square culvert project needs more design work and that she knows the city will not let it die.
“We’re not going to let the culvert project wither away to nothing and never happen,” she said.
Fair Street resident Nicholas Metcalf voiced his support for the Market Landing Park project and an open waterfront during the council meeting’s public comment session.
“Please don’t kill this,” he said. “So much effort has gone into this.”
McCauley proposed a third amendment that would have put the $2.79 million Bartlet Mall restoration project on hold to shift some of the money to the Market Landing Park project. His amendment did not make it far, however, as it was also defeated in a 6-4 vote.
At-large Councilor Afroz Khan continuously voiced her support for the Market Landing Park project and was equally adamant but she did not want to see the Bartlet Mall project derailed.
