NEWBURYPORT — The prospect of a safer future for West End pedestrians and bicyclists began Monday night after the City Council unanimously approved allowing the state to add a small bike lane on Storey Avenue.
The state Department of Transportation is looking to install a small bicycle lane at the intersection of Storey Ave (Route 113) and High Street but needed the city’s permission to work on an area of the path in front of the Griffin Home For Aged Men.
Newburyport Livable Streets President Rick Taintor told the council via Zoom that his group approached the Department of Transportation in March and asked the state to restripe the section of Storey Avenue between Kelleher Way and the three-way intersection of Storey Avenue, Fern Road and Moseley Avenue to provide safer conditions for bicyclists.
Taintor said his nonprofit organization supports the state’s plan to add the new bike lane on Storey Avenue, and the council unanimously approved the work.
The council also agreed to spend $130,000 to come up with conceptual designs for a shared-use path on Hale Street but Mayor Sean Reardon said the vote does not authorize the $130,000 just yet.
“I appreciate the resolution. It’s nice to know where the council stands on it and I’m all for it, too, but it’s just a matter of when we take that next step and where the money comes from,” he said.
The city issued requests for proposals in January to design pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations on Hale Street and budgeted it at $130,000.
The lack of safe accommodations for walkers and cyclists on Hale Street is a concern that dates back more than a decade, according to Taintor, who added that Newburyport Livable Streets held a community meeting on the issue three years ago.
Although it seemed some action might be taken on the design project, Taintor said the COVID-19 pandemic brought progress to a screeching halt.
Taintor also said Reardon decided not to fund the project due to competing large-style projects such as the Market Landing Park project and the renovation of the Bartlet Mall.
Reardon said he’s been aware of concerns about Hale Street for many years and he would like to see the West End neighborhoods safely connected to Low Street, but added, “It’s also not something I’m ready to do now.”
“A conceptual design is great because it gets you to the next step. But we have so many projects that we’re trying to tighten up right now,” he said.
Reardon went on to say he is happy to look closer at Hale Street but added that he would like to get the perspective of new city Department of Public Services Director Wayne Amaral as well.
“This is a pretty significant investment if you’re going to go that route and I’m not quite sure how we’re going to pay for it further down the road,” he said. “I’d also like to see if there are any options that we can do in house or if there are any engineering options.”
Smith Street resident Bonnie Sontag, also a member of Newburyport Livable Streets, asked the council on Monday to support both Storey Avenue bike path and the Hale Street design project.
“I know $130,000 is not chump change but this is only the beginning of the process and we will learn an incredible amount from this work,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
