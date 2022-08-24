NEWBURYPORT — With one person calling it “the dumbest thing” the city has proposed in 26 years, critics of the proposed reorganization of the Parks Department condemned Mayor Sean Reardon’s plan during a public hearing Tuesday night.
More than 40 residents filled the Common Council room in City Hall to make their opinions heard about the mayor’s plan to merge the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services (DPS) during a special City Council meeting.
Reardon has said his plan, which eliminates Parks Director Lise Reid’s position and moves the majority of her responsibilities to DPS while also reducing equipment rentals and material purchases and making operational improvements, could save the city roughly $105,000 a year.
Reid left the city earlier this month.
Pine Street resident and founder of the PEG Center for Art & Activism Paula Estey spoke out against the mayor’s plan, noting that “this reorganization is too broad and we need time to ask questions and think about our open spaces. and we especially need time to figure out what kind of reorganization we are going to go forward with over the next many years.”
Chris Janson of Moulton Street also opposed the mayor’s plan.
“I am urging the City Council to reject this ridiculous proposal. In my 26 years of living here, I’ve seen a lot of good things in Newburyport and this is among the dumbest things, in my opinion,” he said.
Diana Kerry of Temple Street also came out against the reorganization.
“This is hardly the time to abandon our Parks Department and leave them to the wolves, as it were,” she said.
Several others spoke in favor of the proposal.
Warren Street resident Brian Callahan said the new plan “makes sense. It is always better to consolidate things and save a bunch of money and everything is in one place.”
Coffin Street resident Jane Snow said the mayor’s proposal is “a real, logical plan” while Highland Avenue resident Stacey Macmillan also defended the proposed reorganization.
“I think it is a responsible use of resources and a responsible use of taxpayer funds. I know there is concern about the disbursement of responsibilities but, the way I see it, the major responsibilities going to the parks should go to where they can be handled the best and the Parks Commission is a direct line to the mayor’s office,” she said.
Greenleaf Street resident Andy Simpson, an opponent of the plan, said that how the city addresses the Parks Department now could be, “as important to the future of Newburyport as the 1970s urban renewal has been to our current success.”
“The Parks Department costs each citizen $.27. Think about that, $.27 cents for what we get. There are no big operational improvements to be had by cutting this to pieces,” he said.
Susan Cardiff of Washington Street praised the work of the Parks Department, which she would like to see continue in its current capacity.
“This doesn’t make any managerial sense at all. It makes no emotional sense and I urge you to reconsider all aspects of it and hopefully return the Parks Department to its old self,” she said.
Reardon told those in attendance Tuesday that there has been a lot of misinformation going around about his plan which he said has been available online for the past two weeks at: www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif7106/f/uploads/parks_reorganizational_plan_8.4.22_submitted.pdf.
“Log on there and get a look at it and its entirety,” he said.
The City Council is expected to vote on the mayor’s plan on Sept. 27.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.