NEWBURYPORT — Developers can start coming up with ideas on how to build senior affordable housing at the former Brown School after the City Council voted 7-4 on Monday to send out a formal request for information. An amendment looking to keep the building's gymnasium out of the matter failed, however, when only four voted for it.
"This is the very first step for us in getting something started at the Brown School," Ward 3 City Councilor Heather Shand said before voting to approve the RFI. "This gives us the opportunity to start to do something that will make us proud."
The former elementary school at 42 Milk St., most recently served as the home of Newburyport Youth Services but has been vacant ever since the fall of 2021, when the heating system was deemed unusable.
An Ad Hoc Committee on Adaptive Reuse of Brown School Property was formed last year to see what can be done with the property and voted over the winter to have Planning Director Andy Port author a request for information, or RFI, to possible contractors.
City records show the property was most recently assessed at $6.3 million and Port said the RFI prioritizes the development of senior affordable housing, which Mayor Sean Reardon has said he prefers.
The mayor also wants to reuse the building's gymnasium as a community space but Port said the RFI does not, however, require it.
"This will go out to nonprofit organizations and developers, with the intention to find out what they think is financially viable and a doable project and will also be used to help the mayor and the City Council make an informed decision on what the property can be used for," Port said.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 4 City Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane were the four board members who voted against sending the RFI out.
Zeid raised the specter of potentially listing the property as surplus in the future and said it would be illogical for the city to give up any land it may have under its control.
"We're going to take a property that was taken by eminent domain in the 1920s and we are talking about just giving it up," he said. "This is not a logical ending. It is very hard to find land in the city."
Residents, abutters, parents, kids, the arts community and the adult recreation community have all let the council know the gym is needed now, according to McCauley who offered up an amendment which would have removed it entirely from the RFI.
"There is an urgency here, when 10-year-old kids have to book 9:30 to 10:30 (p.m.) gym-time space to practice their sport, that's a problem for all of us," he said.
The amendment was, however, defeated after Shand, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue and at-Large Councilors Bruce Vogel, Mark Wright, Ed Cameron, Afroz Khan and Connie Preston voted against it.
Khan said it only makes sense to keep the building together and not leave the gym out of the RFI, so the city can get a better idea of the project's potential and possible costs. She also cautioned the council away from entering into a short-term pressure situation with the property.
"If we take this line item out, we are locking ourselves in," she said. "We are committing to $1.75 million or whatever this cost is and saying, as a group, that we're going to spend this money. I'm not comfortable in making that decision tonight. But I am really in the position to look at something, get numbers and have a collective conversation the next time this comes along."
Vogel said leaving the gym out of the RFI would be "a very biased approach to take."
"The fact that the gym is in there, along with the affordable housing, is a beautiful compromise," he said.
Lane talked about his own, personal fondness for the former school, where he would play as a child and called for a housing summit to gather more data about what is needed on the site.
"I don't want to take away a community space and an asset, just to give a developer more options to build senior, affordable housing," he said. "I don't agree with that. I think this has to support all."
Cameron said the city should take a holistic approach to the situation and get as much information as it can.
"If there is ever a basketball gym, I will be one of the first in line to be playing there. But I think our commitments are to try to do something for affordable housing, preserve the playground, preserve the building and minimize impact to the neighborhood," he said.
