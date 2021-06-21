NEWBURYPORT — The Firehouse Center for the Arts was allowed to proceed with its performances of "All Shook Up" at Waterfront East Park this past weekend and next weekend, but will need to return before the City Council later this month to pursue approvals for four additional weekends.
During a special meeting Thursday night, the council reviewed an application from the Firehouse requesting use of the city's park in the former Waterfront East lot to host 17 performances of "All Shook Up" each weekend, 7:30 to 9:45 p.m., through July 25.
The meeting was scheduled at the last minute after a group of abutting neighbors raised concerns to city councilors regarding noise, parking and the permitting process behind the originally approved venue at Cashman Park.
The use of Cashman Park for 17 performances in June and July was approved by the Parks Commission months ago, as required for use of the park. The Firehouse also consulted with Parks Director Lise Reid, the harbormaster, the city marshal and the health director, but the neighbors felt excluded from the process.
Bob Cronin, who lives near Cashman Park, thanked the mayor and councilors for scheduling this meeting Thursday, saying there are roughly 85 neighbors who came together to raise concerns about the original venue and the proximity of the stage to homes.
Another resident, who lives at 5R Water St. near Waterfront East Park, acknowledged that Cronin and his neighbors may be happy, but now she and her neighbors may have to put up with noise from the same show for six weekends. The woman said she felt just as ambushed about this news as the neighbors who live near Cashman Park.
Jack Santos, board vice chairman for the Custom House Maritime Museum, supported the Firehouse in its efforts, but said the museum would need to coordinate accordingly since it has three scheduled events in early July, including a wedding, that could be affected by these performances.
"Everyone thought they were following the procedures as outlined to us by the city, and I want to be clear about that," said Mary Anne Clancy, board vice president for the Firehouse. "We didn't look for loopholes. We did not try to skirt the system."
"I think everyone understands that the Firehouse is the heart of our arts and cultural center in the city," Mayor Donna Holaday said. "They are broke. They have been closed for over 15 months and really are trying to find a way to entertain our city, as well as stay alive."
Councilors went back and forth about how best to address this last-minute shift and sympathized with the neighbors who will be affected by the sound and the Firehouse, which has faced major financial hardships amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Firehouse shut its doors in March 2020 and laid off all of its staff except Executive Director John Moynihan. Its 191-seat theater has remained closed, but the nonprofit has managed to host several free and donation-only events virtually and outdoors at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm.
If the organization had to cancel these performances, it would still have to pay roughly $30,000 in costs for its contracted actors, sound team, production team, rights secured to host these performances, portable restrooms, portable storage and staging, Moynihan explained.
The executive director was open to possible changes to appease all parties, but could not promise anything since he would need to confirm that approximately 20 contractors could change their schedules.
The consensus from councilors was that the Firehouse should try to move the performances to an earlier time such as 6 p.m., rather than 7:30 p.m.
Councilors voted unanimously to allow the performances this past weekend and next weekend due to the limited time the Firehouse would have to try to change anything. The council will reconvene June 28 to discuss its next steps.
In the meantime, Moynihan said he will work with contractors to see what is possible in terms of changing showtimes. He will also coordinate with the Custom House Maritime Museum to ensure that its scheduled events in July, especially the wedding, are not affected.
Council President Jared Eigerman was absent from the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.