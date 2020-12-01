AMESBURY — The year is almost at an end but the director of the Council on Aging wants seniors to know that they don't have to face the end of 2020 alone.
Doreen Arnfield said she has been hearing more apprehension than excitement from local senior citizens about the holiday season.
"Everyone is just doing what they can do and waiting out the storm right now," Doreen Arnfield said. "I am hearing the word 'weary' in some conversations these days. People are still very apprehensive."
Seniors suffering from the lockdown lows or just a case of the holiday blues have a friend however in the Council on Aging and have plenty of ways to reach out, according to Arnfield. The Council on Aging has been offering an elder mental health outreach team for the past five years and also makes use of clinicians and social workers to help seniors get through a rough patch.
"We have people who can talk you through some of this," she said. "It is just talk but it is a way to process this and maybe it will help a little bit. Sometimes you just have to acknowledge that this isn't the ideal holiday season. But, and if we are in it together and we can express ourselves in how we are feeling, maybe that can help get us through it."
The Council on Aging has also made over 40 tablet computers available for seniors looking to go virtual to communicate with others during the current pandemic, as well as lessons on how to use this new technology to those who need it.
"It doesn't matter what your technological abilities are right now, we can help you through it," she said.
Council on Aging volunteers have also been reaching out to their fellow seniors by phone.
"We are also open for reservations and appointments and we have patio heaters," she said. "So, if it is a decent day, we can have one-on-one, in-person chats with people. We can have small support groups, inside, with the windows open and your mask on. Or outside with the patio heaters, and a blanket. I call it BYOB, bring your own blanket."
According to Arnfield, far too many local seniors have been been making due with little to nothing during the pandemic.
"Try to reach out to others," she said. "You don't have to do this alone."
Traditional turkey dinners prepared by Shared Living Collaborative will also be available for curbside pickup, thanks to a collaboration between the Council on Aging and The Rotary Club of Amesbury, on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Each luncheon meal costs $6, or $5 for Council on Aging members, and will be available at the Senior Center at 68 Elm St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Although most dinner orders have already been taken, interested diners can call Andrew at the Council on Aging at 978-388-8138 for more information.
"Santa and Mrs. Claus are going to be outside of the Senior Center as people drive by," Arnfield said. "People will be making appointments to come by and they can pick up their dinner which will have a nice, gift-wrapped present for them as well."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
