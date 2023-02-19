AMESBURY — Caregivers are crucial to those who need them, providing an array of essential services to their charge. But lost in the hours of caregiving is the question of who cares for those who care?
The Amesbury Council on Aging is looking to answer that question by providing a monthly caregiver support group. It is partnering with Alison Rice Kolozsvary, a licensed social worker from Avita of Newburyport who serves on the Council on Aging board.
The support group will be offered on the third Friday of each month, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Costello Center at 68 Elm St.
Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield told The Daily News why it was important to get this program up and running.
“There’s a lot of caregivers out there that can use the support because caregiving is a tough job, and even as loving and as rewarding as it can be, it can also be very difficult,” Arnfield said.
She said the council has always strived to have a place for caregivers to support each other and share their experiences, noting that they had a similar program that closed in December 2021.
“This is what we can offer right now,” Arnfield said.
About six caregivers are interested in the program, but there have been some early logistical struggles in trying to work with their availability, she said.
“The challenge is that people usually have someone at home that they’re caring for and we don’t offer the respite piece,” Arnfield said. “And so what do they do with their loved one if they can’t leave them alone?”
Arnfield expressed hope that she will be able to expand the program to offer respite care for caregivers in the near future. She said the first step would be to recruit volunteers to step in for caregivers to give them the free time to visit the support group.
“If we can find one more volunteer, we might be able to offer the respite here. That’s what we are looking toward,” Arnfield said.
In a statement to The Daily News, Mayor Kassandra Gove spoke about the challenges caregivers face and praised the council’s efforts.
“The Council on Aging support group to caregivers is an excellent way for those residents to access tips on caregiving from an expert, share ideas, and exchange support for one another. It’s one of the many ways the COA provides support to our community,” Gove said. Arnfield explained what people will experience with the support group.
“They can expect a confidential closed-door environment, and they can expect to share their experiences with others in similar situations. And hopefully, it gives them a little bit of relief knowing that they’re not alone,” she said.
Arnfield said a secondary benefit of attending the support group would be becoming familiar with the council’s services.
“They are going to be gathering resources from each other as well and sharing resources,” Arnfield said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
